Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Office project in fast-changing part of Charlotte nabs first tenant

CHARLOTTE — Kernersville-based Fourth Elm Construction is erecting an office building in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood. The 5,696-square-foot building will sit on 0.77 acres at 2427 Tuckaseegee Road. Locally based Stewart Law Office will occupy about 3,000 square feet of the building, with the remaining 2,696 square feet to be leased to another office tenant. Stewart Law is currently in about 1,200 square feet at ThExchange, at 5500 77 Center Drive in south Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Corkscrew in Birkdale Village closing after 18 years amidst redevelopment project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As growth and development continue to spread across Huntersville, the popular shopping center Birkdale Village is transforming. Developers with North American Properties are in the midst of a $20 million dollar revamp of the center including upscale outdoor lounge areas, a full service concierge and valet, and new retail and restaurants.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Charlotte Pipe plant within one year of completion

Many times, roads in Stanly and other places are closed for road construction and other improvements, but one road outside Oakboro has been closed for a while. For many residents in the area, the closure of Swift Road is part of having their jobs move much closer to home. The...
alamancenews.com

Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road

A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Here are 5 locations we think Corkscrew could move to

A staple of Birkdale Village will be leaving just after the new year, but Corkscrew doesn’t plan to just vanish from the community. Director of Operations Joe Klosek said the wine shop plans to find another place around Lake Norman after being told it wouldn’t be part of Birkdale’s evolution.
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
David Tepper
Axios Charlotte

ICYMI: More toll lanes proposed for I-77

Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is eyeing more toll lanes on I-77, this time between Brookshire Freeway and the South Carolina line. The Technical Coordinating Committee, made up of transportation department representatives, is expected to report back to the board in September. What’s happening: A private developer approached the N.C. Department of Transportation in February […] The post ICYMI: More toll lanes proposed for I-77 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in July?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of July, according to data pulled Aug. 11 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

American Airlines cutting fall flights out of CLT Airport

Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. Panthers Fan Fest returns to Bank of America Stadium Thursday night. Tickets for Fan Fest are only $5 and there is a six-ticket limit. Carowinds set to make ‘major announcements’ Thursday about 2023 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC

