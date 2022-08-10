Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Office project in fast-changing part of Charlotte nabs first tenant
CHARLOTTE — Kernersville-based Fourth Elm Construction is erecting an office building in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood. The 5,696-square-foot building will sit on 0.77 acres at 2427 Tuckaseegee Road. Locally based Stewart Law Office will occupy about 3,000 square feet of the building, with the remaining 2,696 square feet to be leased to another office tenant. Stewart Law is currently in about 1,200 square feet at ThExchange, at 5500 77 Center Drive in south Charlotte.
WBTV
Corkscrew in Birkdale Village closing after 18 years amidst redevelopment project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As growth and development continue to spread across Huntersville, the popular shopping center Birkdale Village is transforming. Developers with North American Properties are in the midst of a $20 million dollar revamp of the center including upscale outdoor lounge areas, a full service concierge and valet, and new retail and restaurants.
Stanly News & Press
Charlotte Pipe plant within one year of completion
Many times, roads in Stanly and other places are closed for road construction and other improvements, but one road outside Oakboro has been closed for a while. For many residents in the area, the closure of Swift Road is part of having their jobs move much closer to home. The...
alamancenews.com
Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road
A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tepper real estate group offers nearly $100 million for Rock Hill facility claims
ROCK HILL, S.C. — David Tepper’s real estate group, GT Real Estate Holdings, is offering about $100 million to resolve claims from contractors, subcontractors, and York County as part of a bankruptcy plan following the failed Carolina Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill. This is the latest in...
lakenormanpublications.com
Here are 5 locations we think Corkscrew could move to
A staple of Birkdale Village will be leaving just after the new year, but Corkscrew doesn’t plan to just vanish from the community. Director of Operations Joe Klosek said the wine shop plans to find another place around Lake Norman after being told it wouldn’t be part of Birkdale’s evolution.
Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tepper’s realty company announces $82 million plan to resolve Rock Hill Panthers project claims
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate holdings company announced a plan Thursday to make $82 million available to resolve claims related to the failed practice facility in Rock Hill. GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC said it filed a Plan of Reorganization in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Under the […]
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
David Tepper plans to sell Rock Hill team HQ site, pay back creditors, company says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — GT Real Estate, one of multiple companies owned by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, submitted a plan to pay back creditors in the failed Rock Hill Panthers HQ project. Under a reorganization plan submitted in court on Thursday morning, Tepper's other company, DT Sports Holding, will...
ICYMI: More toll lanes proposed for I-77
Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is eyeing more toll lanes on I-77, this time between Brookshire Freeway and the South Carolina line. The Technical Coordinating Committee, made up of transportation department representatives, is expected to report back to the board in September. What’s happening: A private developer approached the N.C. Department of Transportation in February […] The post ICYMI: More toll lanes proposed for I-77 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
Group to Provide Reduced Gas Prices at Charlotte Station
Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina will host an event providing reduced gas prices at a Charlotte station.
WBTV
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in July?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of July, according to data pulled Aug. 11 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
WBTV
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On N Irwin Ave, a historic home was demolished to make way for a new build that the contractor claimed would be the biggest home in all of Uptown. More than 8 months later and there’s only a slab of concrete, a dirt pit in the backyard and two sides of wall supports.
WBTV
American Airlines cutting fall flights out of CLT Airport
Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. Panthers Fan Fest returns to Bank of America Stadium Thursday night. Tickets for Fan Fest are only $5 and there is a six-ticket limit. Carowinds set to make ‘major announcements’ Thursday about 2023 season.
Watch out for scammers pretending to be from your utility this summer
CONCORD, N.C. — Scammers know it’s the height of summer, and no electricity means no air conditioning. Action 9 is warning people to watch out for scammers pretending to be with your utility company and threatening to shut off your power immediately if you don’t pay. Katherine...
Comments / 0