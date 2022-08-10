Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
INDOT seeking public comment regarding Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment 22-02
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment regarding Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment 22-02. Amendment 22-02 may be viewed online via the STIP amendment page. The public is encouraged to review amendments to learn of state and local transportation infrastructure improvements impacting Indiana communities....
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
wbiw.com
Twenty five new conservation officers graduate from training
INDIANA – The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of...
