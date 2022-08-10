Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Before Summer Melts Away: Community Ice Cream Social Aug. 27
On August 27, come out to Branford’s Foote Park for a free, fun-filled Community Ice Cream Social, before summer melts away. The two-hour social is set for 1 – 3 p.m. Sat. Aug. 27 at Foote Park on Melrose Avenue. Hosted by Community Dining Room (CDR), all costs will be covered by the day’s sponsoring organizations, said Courtney Rosenberg, CDR Fundraising Coordinator. Branford Community Foundation (with funding generously provided by GSB), and Total Mortgage are the event’s sponsors.
New Summer Special
Ashlawn Coffee, with locations at 455 Boston Post Road, Suite 1, Old Saybrook and 362 West Elm Street, Deep River, is offering a new summer special called the Maple Bear, a latte with local maple syrup, house-made blueberry syrup, and topped with cinnamon. It comes hot or iced with a choice of milk. They recommend oat milk.
Free Admission At Wadsworth
The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main Street, Hartford is free through Monday, Sept. 5 to Connecticut children and an accompanying adult as part of the CT Summer at the Museum initiative. Families can beat the heat at the Wadsworth thanks to support provided by a $15,000 grant from Connecticut Humanities.
Now, Online Ordering
My summer is never quite complete until I’ve had a lobster roll at Lobster Landing, 152 Commerce Street, Clinton. And now I’ve been there twice, so this is a particularly good summer. I was also happy to see the new that website is up and online ordering is now available. Find out more at lobsterlandingct.com.
Picnic Perfect
Aysegul Uzun, Serra Uzun, 5, Alya Hamurcu, 1, Zeynep Hamurcu, and Serkan Hamurcu of North Haven enjoyed a picnic at Wharton Brook State Park late in the day on August 7.
Calling All Chalk Artists
All professional and amateur artists are invited to participate in the 5th annual New Haven Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 4 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 23. Sponsored by The Shops at Yale, this event is a contest open to the public,...
Local Eatery Highlights Post-Pandemic Issues for Hospitality Industry
Opening a restaurant has always been fraught with challenges. Opening a restaurant during a pandemic, however, compounds those difficulties and brings its own new set of challenges in ways that can overwhelm even the most savvy entrepreneur. When Sarah and Neco Lopez bought Pasta Avest and Pizzeria 18 months ago...
Carolyn Lyle: Bless These Pets
The First Church of Christ in Old Saybrook has long been a place of comfort for Carolyn Lyle. “It’s the church we’ve been going to as a family my whole life while in Old Saybrook,” she says. “My parents even got married in it in 1946.”
Karolyn Nicolaides: More than Little Bit Country at St. John’s Bluegrass Festival
“Bluegrass music is very country, and St. John’s is very country,” says Karolyn Nicolaides, organizer of the St. John’s Episcopal Church annual Bluegrass Festival. After a year off for a pandemic pause, the fourth annual festival is poised to play on the grounds of the historic North Guilford church at 129 Ledge Hill Road on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Guitarist Ronny Smith at Branford Jazz Aug. 18
Submitted by Victor Amatori, Branford Jazz Series: From Europe to South America to the United States, music has swept guitarist Ronny Smith off of his feet and directed him toward being an incredible and popular force in the contemporary jazz industry. On Thursday, August 18, this renowned artist will be...
Three Times More Fun
The little hot dog cart in the parking lot of Friends & Co., 11 Boston Post Road, Madison, is selling a whole lot more than hot doggies. Evan and Sarah also offer lobster rolls, hand-cut fries, lemonade, and burgers, single, double, and triple, something for every appetite with a scenic view of East River from the picnic tables nearby.
Branford Schools’ Central Offices Move from Main St. to New Home at WIS
Just ahead of the start of the new school year, Branford Public Schools’ central offices have moved into a new office space suite, intentionally built for BPS to occupy, as part of the new Walsh Intermediate School (WIS) academic wing. BPS central/Board of Education offices had been located at...
Kristen Russo: DIY Good Works
“You can start with small idea and watch it grow. It doesn’t have to be a huge commitment or a part of another group. You can do your own good work.”. That’s Kristen Russo’s DIY (Do It Yourself) good works concept and something she’s lived and learned in the past year she took off from work to be home with her new baby and young son. Using a combination of inspiration, motivation, some social media outreach and little elbow grease, Kristen’s good works have benefited others ranging from her Branford neighbors to children impacted by the war in Ukraine.
Their Way
Steve Kazlauskas of Echo of Sinatra shared a microphone with Tootsie Franco for a performance of Frank Sinatra’s hit My Way. Echoes of Sinatra performed at Neopolitan Night on the East Haven Town Green on Aug. 7.
Kim Price: Waste Not, Want Not
The Chester Fair will be different this year. Not to worry, there will still be all kinds of farm animals, midway rides, tractor pulls, cotton candy, and judging for everything from home-grown radishes to apple pies. But there is something new for the Fair, on Friday, Aug. 26, Saturday, Aug....
Patricia Eileen Brown
Patricia Eileen “Pat” (Foran) Brown of Clinton, died on Aug. 2 after a long battle with cancer. Pat was a loyal, loving wife and mother. She served God as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses maintaining her hope of a resurrection to paradise on Earth. She loved life, walks in Elizabeth Park’s rose gardens, the seaside in Maine, and giving of herself to bring joy and comfort to others.
CT Land Conservation Council Awards Bill Horne for Excellence in Conservation
The Branford Land Trust (BLT) is thrilled to announce that Bill Horne has been awarded the 2022 Katchen Coley Award for Excellence in Conservation by the Connecticut Land Conservation Council (CLCC). This prestigious award recognizes “an individual fiercely devoted to land conservation whose long-term volunteer service has furthered the work of one or more conservation organizations and serves as an inspiration to others to continue to ‘fight the good fight’ with passion and tenacity in support of land conservation and the environment.”
Saluting Madison’s Heroes
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, the Exchange Club of Madison created an American flag display on the Town Green as a somber reminder of the lives lost. This year, the Club will host Madison Salutes Our Heroes to honor those who died on 9/11, first responders, active U.S. military personnel, veterans, and everyday heroes.
Martin White
Martin White, longtime resident of Guilford, passed away on Aug. 4. He was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Robert E. White and Ann M. White of Shelton. Martin was the devoted husband of Teresa Ann White of Guilford for 53 years. He was the father of Daniel M. White of Guilford and Brian M. White and wife Nicole L. White of Guilford. Martin is survived by his siblings, James White and Georgiana White both of Shelton; and his four grandchildren: Michael Saldana-White, Kenzie R. White, Benjamin P. White, and Nathan R. White; and his four nephews and three nieces. Martin White was predeceased by his brother Robert White of Shelton; nephew Nicholas Carafeno of Guilford; and his two beloved children, Sharon M. White and Michael P. White.
Not Just Here
We’ve all run into the occasional aggravation of going to a local restaurant, just to find it’s closed because it can’t find enough staff. Sometimes it’s closed for a night or two, some for longer. Well, it’s not just here on the shoreline, it’s a statewide trend. According to a recent article in The Hartford Business Journal, (hartfordbusiness.com), some fear this particular challenge might lead to mass restaurant closures. Connecticut Restaurant Association President and CEO Scott Dolch says in the article that the labor shortage is approaching a crisis, with staffing levels down 30 to 40 percent from the before times. His estimate is that restaurants in Connecticut are short 20,000 to 22,000 workers. Add to that inflation, higher wages, and more expensive food, that means many restaurants are being pushed to the brink. All the more reason to patronize our local eateries even more, and to show appreciation for the workers who do show up. So, thank you.
