Most Minnesota House And Senate Candidates Are Familiar Names
(St. Paul, MN) — Most of the candidates moving forward to the general election for the Minnesota House and Senate are familiar names. Incumbents did well in the primaries, with most securing their nominations. Democrats say a handful of Republican newcomers represent a far-right shift by some in that party. General election battles are set to focus on inflation and violent crime.
Minnesota Guns Owners Caucus Won’t Endorse Gubernatorial Candidate In 2022
(St. Paul, MN) — A Minnesota gun rights group will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 governor’s race. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and Political Action Committee made the announcement yesterday. The caucus traditionally backs the Republican candidate but won’t be this year. Group chairman Bryan Strawser says GOP challenger Scott Jensen betrayed his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after getting elected.
Schumacher Wins Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Preliminary Award
Cottage Grove, MN – On Wednesday evening, August 10, Miss Minnesota’s Outstanding Teen, Julia. Schumacher, won the first night of preliminary competition “On-Stage Question – Red Carpet Evening Gown. Award” at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition in Dallas, Texas. She will receive a $1000 educational...
Countdown to deer hunting season is on
All signs are pointing to a strong deer hunting season across most of Minnesota this fall. The DNR’s Barb Keller:. “Deer populations are faring pretty well throughout central, southern, and southwestern Minnesota. So we have expanded some opportunities for hunters in these areas of the state. However, in northern Minnesota deer populations are coming off of a pretty severe winter. So in that area of the state we have reduced some bag limits.”
