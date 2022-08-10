ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

103.3 WKFR

These are the Top Dog Names in Kalamazoo

There was a National Poll that went out recently, asking the most popular names for dogs in the United States, and by a LAND SLIDE, the name "Luna" was the top choice. In that same poll, it was determined that Michiganders chose the name second to the name "Bella." But...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

West Michigan Library GoFundMe Raises $110,000 and Remains Open

After Ottawa County voted to defund a public library because of LGBTQ-inclusive books, they raised over $110,000 to stay open. Some residents in Jamestown Township didn't like that the Patmos Library had an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel. So much so, that they started a campaign to vote no on the millage renewal that the public library needs to stay open according to Bridge Michigan,
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Where To Find The Best Pretzel Bites In Kalamazoo

Appetizers have become one of the most versatile foods we have to offer, from eating one as a snack, prepping for a meal, or even just making a meal out of appetizers, people love all different kinds of shareable items. Boneless wings, onion rings, chips and dip, and mozzarella sticks are a few of the favorites, but one appetizer has been gaining a lot of traction recently.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Free ORV Weekend Coming to Michigan’s Trails

It only comes twice a year! Free Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Weekend returns to Michigan state trails this month. With over 4,000 miles of state-dedicated ORV trails and routes, Free ORV Weekend means the required ORV licenses and trail permits that are typically needed to take advantage of these routes are waived, though all other ORV rules and laws still apply, including age restrictions.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

7 Bars You Should Check Out if You Just Moved to Kalamazoo

Just yesterday, I put together a list of eateries you must visit if you've newly relocated to the Kalamazoo area:. The included recommendations come from a recently posted question on Kalamazoo's Reddit page that reads,. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Gull Road Meijer Remodel Is Officially Complete

When countless shipping containers started populating local Meijer parking lots, Kalamazoo residents started wondering what all the fuss was all about. As it turns out, those shipping containers were part of a massive Meijer remodel taking place at stores across the Mitten. Meijer stores on Westnedge and Gull Road, in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Gets Sip N Shop Part Two

About a month ago, Kalamazoo got a unique opportunity that not a lot of cities have done quite yet, and it seemed to have been a hit. Kalamazoo had its very first Sip N Shop, an organized event that was packed with vendors that were all black businesses. Even the food and drink vendors were all black-owned businesses, so attendees got to eat, drink, and shop with some of the best black businesses in the area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan’s Largest Street-Running Water Slide Is In Buchanan Michigan

During the summertime, the state of Michigan gets hot, and not just the temperature rising hot, but the thick, humid, hard to move and breathe hot. One of the things Michiganders love to do is find a way to cool off, whether that may be going inside, traveling to another state, or one of the most fun ways, finding water to be in. Luckily, living in Michigan there is no shortage of water or water activities.
103.3 WKFR

Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must

As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Force is Strong in this Mattawan Man on TikTok

This Mattawan man has been viewed tens of millions of times because of his out-of-this-world Star Wars cosplay. When Jacob isn't busy working at Costco, he is going mad viral on TikTok under the username @polskihussar. Jacob currently has 76.2 thousand followers and over 2.1 million total video likes. He describes his channel as,
MATTAWAN, MI
103.3 WKFR

Remembering A Grand Rapids Civil War Hero Who Was A Enlistment Recruiter in Kalamazoo

Even though it had only officially been a state for only 24 years, Michigan not only sacrificed but put so much effort into preserving the United States of America during the Civil War. There are many West Michigan heroes who lost their lives across many battles, most notably in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. There is also the story of the African American Civil War soldier from Allegan, who sadly passed away from illness. But there was another Civil War hero we've never touched on before, and his name was Peter. A. Weber.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Jam For The Cure To Help Battle Creek Area Cancer Patients This Weekend

Since 2008, the yearly Jam for the Cure event has raised thousands of dollars to help people fighting cancer. The annual fundraiser was first started in 2008 and since then has brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars, while also giving people a day to have fun and enjoy the beauty of life. That's exactly what they plan on doing once again, this year at Dark Horse Brewery in Marshall on Saturday, August 13th. There will be live music from 2:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., as well as a cornhole tournament and live auction, as the organizers gave a brief history of the event:
MARSHALL, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s The Meaning Behind The Term “Green Door” For Kalamazoo’s Distillery

Green Door Distillery has been making headlines recently, with the co-acquisition of the distillery from former Pistons great Ben Wallace. But what's the story behind their name? Why call it Green Door? Is it because they have a green door? Well yes, but that's not exactly it. Apparently, it means something a little more, and it goes back to the days of prohibition. Who knows, maybe the "alleged" speakeasy under Louie's served Green Door Whiskey from Kalamazoo:
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means

Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Ready for Some Love? Little Poppy is Up for Adoption Today

Today, for Dog Days, we had the pleasure of meeting little Poppy. Poppy is three months old and the sibling to a previously featured Dog Days animal, Cosmo:. Unfortunately, most of Poppy's siblings have been adopted leaving her feeling a bit lonely at the SPCA of SW Michigan. Hopefully, we can remedy that today.
KALAMAZOO, MI
