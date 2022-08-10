Read full article on original website
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.・
Damien Heagney: Police confirm human remains are those of missing man
Human remains found after searches in a reservoir in County Tyrone are those of Damien Heagney, police have said. They were recovered from water in Cappagh on Wednesday as part of a police investigation into the disappearance and murder of the 47-year-old. Officers have now finished their search of the...
Oldham attack: Five boys charged after video of attack goes viral
Five boys have been charged after a video of a gang attacking a man in an alley went viral. The 20-year-old man was assaulted near Featherstall Road North in Oldham on 21 June. Greater Manchester Police said three homes had been attacked in retaliation after the footage emerged online. The...
Man and boy held after drugs raid at house
A man and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following a search at a property in Chesterfield. Derbyshire Police said officers discovered suspected Class A and Class B drugs at an address in Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green, on Wednesday. A 41-year-old Chesterfield man and a...
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
Archie Battersbee: Inquest opens into death of Southend 12-year-old
The death of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, was a "tragedy", a coroner said. The inquest into the death of the 12-year-old from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, was opened on Friday at Essex Coroner's Court. It heard he died of a...
Family 'devastated' by Taunton dad's death as man arrested
A man who died in hospital after being attacked has been described as the "life and soul of the party". Eddie Bonfield, 46, suffered serious injuries during an incident in Henlade, near Taunton, Somerset, in the early hours of Saturday. He went to hospital for emergency treatment, but died on...
Bolton crash: Man dies and two injured
A man has died and two other people have been injured in a car crash. The 38-year-old was driving a Seat Leon when he was involved in a collision with a BMW in Chorley Road, Bolton, at about 22:25 BST on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while...
Man arrested after woman attacked in city centre
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was taken to hospital following an assault in Derby city centre. Derbyshire Police said they were called to the scene at Cheapside at about 02:30 BST on 30 July. The victim, who is in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment...
Upton Heath nature reserve fire started deliberately
A fire that broke out at a nature reserve was started deliberately, an investigation has found. About 60 firefighters were sent to tackle the flames at Upton Heath, which is on the outskirts of Poole in Dorset, on 4 August. Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze...
Arson arrests in Norfolk over barbecue fire in park
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire was started at a country park by a disposable barbecue. Norfolk Police said it was called at about 11:40 BST, to Bawsey Country Park, close to King's Lynn. Officers said the barbecue was thrown into woodland, starting the...
Man racially abused in car park
A man has been racially abused in a supermarket car park in Somerset. The victim was sitting in his car in Sainsbury's car park in Wessex Fields, Frome when he was approached by another man who verbally abused him. The aggressor approached him at about 17:30 BST on 2 August...
Poole murder arrest after 'sudden death' of woman
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Dorset. Police have set up a cordon around a property in East Quay Road, Poole, following the "sudden death" of a woman in her 40s. Dorset Police and ambulance and fire services attended the scene at...
Dagenham: Three murder arrests over death of 60-year-old man
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 60-year-old man. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 00:05 BST to reports of a fight at the junction of Ford Road and Broad Street in Dagenham, east London. The ambulance service also attended...
Athlone assault victim was Paul 'Babs' Connolly
The man who died after a fatal assault in Athlone, County Westmeath on Saturday was 47-year-old Paul 'Babs' Connolly. He was found seriously injured after what Gardaí (Irish police) described as a public order incident in Church Street in the early hours of the morning. Two men, one of...
House and vehicles damaged in Mansfield grassland fire
A house and a number of vehicles have been damaged during a large fire in Nottinghamshire. Police were called to a report of a grassland fire on Breckbank, Mansfield, at about 14:55 BST on Saturday. There were no reports of any injuries but several houses in nearby Maunleigh were evacuated...
Sheffield: Bus driver attacked while on break in layby
A bus driver was attacked while on a break parked in a layby in Sheffield. The driver was assaulted at about 16:15 BST on Wednesday by a man who boarded the bus outside a convenience store on Cottam Road. The man asked to be taken to Chapeltown and when the...
Louis Thorold: Driver cleared by reason of insanity over Waterbeach pram death
A driver has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of causing the death by careless driving of a baby boy in a pram. Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured. Lawyers for...
Northampton teacher denies murder of man buried in garden
A primary school teacher has denied murdering a man whose body was found buried in her back garden. Fiona Beal, 48, of Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton, is charged with murdering Nicholas Billingham, 42, between 30 October and 10 November. Mr Billingham's body was found buried in the garden on 19...
