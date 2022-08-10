Read full article on original website
Related
Americans are looking to Italy, France, Greece, and Portugal for more affordable homes and better lives
Americans — especially remote workers — are lured by cheaper cost of living and beautiful vistas. A strong dollar helps, too.
'Britain is melting': The U.K. records its hottest day ever as a heat wave scorches Europe
Records are tumbling as temperatures are rising across Europe, where a monster heat wave is fueling wildfires and causing deaths. The mark in London hits about 104 Fahrenheit.
Is Danish king who gave name to Bluetooth buried in Poland?
More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is at the center of an archaeological dispute.Chronicles from the Middle Ages say King Harald “Bluetooth” Gormsson of Denmark acquired his nickname courtesy of a tooth, probably dead, that looked bluish. One chronicle from the time also says the Viking king was buried in Roskilde, in Denmark, in the late 10th century. But a Swedish archaeologist and a Polish researcher recently claimed in separate publications that they have pinpointed his most probable burial site in the village...
Centuries-old warnings emerge from riverbed as Europe faces historic drought
Water levels have dropped in major rivers across Europe as the region suffers under a historic drought. In those dry riverbeds, centuries-old warning messages have emerged, locals report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 weeks after the Nazis captured Paris, the British launched their own mission to knock out what was left of France's navy
The British navy went to French Algeria in July 1940 intending to "use whatever force may be necessary" to keep French warships out of Axis hands.
Tourist, 27, raped in public toilet opposite Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris while her partner waited outside
AN American tourist was raped by a stranger in a public toilet next to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, prosecutors say. The woman's partner went looking for her and found her sobbing as she was being attacked in a cubicle. She fled as members of the public cornered the alleged...
natureworldnews.com
Over 100 Bottlenose Dolphins Stabbed to Death as Faroe Islanders Continue Their 'Traditional' Dolphin Hunt
Around 100 bottlenose dolphins have died amid new Faroe Island dolphin hunting that occurred on Friday, July 29. The sea turned red as Faroe islanders reportedly stabbed dolphins to death using a variety of blunt objects like hooks, knives, and spears. Some of the marine animals also suffocated on shore...
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brazil’s Rio Negro: Exploring the largest swathe of protected rainforest in South America
Saro grabbed my arm and pointed into the flooded forest where the creek spread mirror-calm through endless trunks into darkness.“Shhh!” he said, cutting the boat engine. We stopped talking and drifted slowly, like a fallen petal on the current. With the outboard silent, I noticed that the forest was alive with sound – the whirr of cicadas, the chic-chic of kingfishers, the chirrup of frogs. A pair of metre-long blue-and-yellow macaws flew over us, screeching raucously.But I still couldn’t see what he was pointing at. I shielded my eyes from the sun and squinted into the gloom of the flooded...
Man charged with raping US tourist in public toilet in central Paris
A 23-year-old man has been charged with raping an American tourist in a public toilet in the centre of Paris last weekend.The incident took place on the busy and well-lit right bank of the River Seine, close to Notre Dame Cathedral, in the early hours of Sunday morning, French prosecutors said.The woman, 27, was using facilities near the Louis-Philippe bridge when the suspect reportedly attacked her.Her partner had been waiting nearby but headed towards the toilet when she did not reappear.He heard crying from the cubicle and discovered his partner was being assaulted, according to the Le Parisien paper.The police arrested the attacker, who bystanders had managed to trap in the toilet after the woman escaped.The 27-year-old American received treatment in a hospital in east Paris, before giving evidence to French police. She then flew back to the US with her partner.The 23-year-old suspect, who denies any wrongdoing, remains in custody. Read More Minister in new French government denies rape claims
British man killed and six injured in luxury yacht crash in Italy
A British man has died after a luxury yacht crashed into rocks near a seaside resort in Italy.The 63-year-old man, from England, was unconscious but still alive when members of the coast guard reached him near Porto Cervo, on the island of Sardinia, on Sunday evening.However, the man suffered fatal injuries and died immediately after the rescue, according to local media.Six other people on board the boat were injured but managed to disembark in Porto Cervo where they were seen by emergency doctors.Two were assessed as being in a serious condition and taken to hospital.The man who died is thought...
A Restorative Tour Through Europe’s Historic Spa Towns
If you’re fatigued by the Instagram-backdrop beach clubs and Mediterranean islands that have come to define swanky summer vacations, I have an antidote—and a trip back in time—for you. Imagine an era when going on holiday involved restorative days spent taking thermal waters from natural mineral springs, trotting down picturesque boulevards in a horse drawn carriage, and hopping a funicular ride for an alpine picnic, with elegant evenings at gilded casinos. While it might read like an itinerary straight out of the Belle Époque, it’s entirely possible for today’s bon vivants.
Time Out Global
You can buy this entire Scottish island for less than the average London flat
Happen to have £350,000 lying around? You could treat yourself to your very own Scottish island – complete with a lighthouse, five-bedroom house, 28 acres of land, walled garden, helipad and bothy. Pladda Isles, just south of Arran on Scotland’s Atlantic Coast, is now on the market for...
I spent 22 hours on planes with a carry-on bag and a backpack. Here are 5 items I regret not packing and 7 items I'm glad I brought.
An Insider reporter shared her biggest packing tips and regrets from shoewear to melatonin, after traveling from Los Angeles to Paris by plane.
Time Out Global
Rejoice: London has the most free attractions in the world
We all know the best things in life are free. Especially at the moment, when life feels a little bit expensive. But the good news is… London is officially the best place in the world for gobbling up free culture. According to a new study by Radical Storage, London...
Time Out Global
Brilliant balloon artwork is going to fill London's skies
When it comes to art, we’ve seen it all in London. A stress-inducing strobe-light immersive experience? Yep. Whacky waxworks of celebs? A room of enormous smoke filled bubbles? Yeah, been there, done that. But never have we seen an airborne gallery, until now. A hot air balloon is set...
Ukrainian Plane Carrying Serbian Munitions Bound for Bangladesh Crashes in Greece
ATHENS, Greece — A Ukrainian cargo plane carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made weapons destined for Bangladesh crashed in northern Greece late Saturday, killing eight Ukrainian crew members and setting off an investigation into whether the hazardous material being transported posed a threat to the local population, state and local officials said.
Tourist rides moped around Pompeii
An Australian tourist, 33, was caught riding a moped in Italy's archaeological site of Pompeii. He drove for over a mile on a dirt track around the ancient city walls.
The biggest hoard of Nazi treasure was found in a salt mine in Germany
German lootCredit: Department of Defense. Department of the Army. Public Domain Image. The biggest hoard of Nazi treasure was found in the tunnels below the city of Merkers in Germany.
Time Out Global
My House Music Festival
Chicago is the city that built house music and this Pilsen festival carries on our city's tradition of talented DJs, great beats and dancing crowds. Organized by realtors Re/Max Loyalty, this two-day fest raises money for local charities and includes access to music, live art, food and beverages. Expect to find plenty of local producers and DJs on the lineup, including DJ Sneak, Ralphi Rosario, Farley "Jackmaster" Funk and more.
Comments / 1