1 In Critical Condition, 2 Hurt From Stabbing At Braintree Residence Inn

One man is in critical condition after he and two others were stabbed during a confrontation at a Braintree hotel, authorities said.

Police responded for a report of multiple stabbing victims at the Residence Inn by Marriott on Forbes Road around 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Braintree Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found one male victim in the hotel lobby and two others in the parking lot. All three were treated onsite then taken to local hospitals for further treatment.

The second victim was said to be in stable condition while the third was released from the hospital, police said.

Initial investigation revealed the trio were part of a group from out of state that were staying at the hotel for "employment reasons" when a fight broke out in the parking lot with another group. Police believe the two groups may have known each other.

Police were unable to identify others involved because they left the scene prior to their arrival. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 781-794-8620.