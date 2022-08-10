Read full article on original website
Rickey Murphy
3d ago
what's rare about it? it's just a living thing that no one haven't came across this planet us huge and theirs noway that one could ever explore this world its just to big its a lots of things that we haven't seen yet
ricky yaholo
2d ago
me and my wife once say a pixie about 4 something at night, no lie! looked just like Tinkerbell from Peter pan. we both almost 💩 ourselves lol
alexander miller
3d ago
they serve their country better than any man that has ever voted themselves in as president. at least they serve a purpose
