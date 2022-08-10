Felony Suspect Ashton Mingle Dies In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
On Sunday morning, a man wanted on a felony warrant died in a motor-vehicle crash in Bulloch County. The crash happened on the Pulaski Highway bridge when the driver struck and crashed through rail and went into the water.
Sheriff Noel Brown says a deputy attempted [..]
More Georgia News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Georgia Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Atlanta Accident News
- Recent Columbus Accident News
- Recent Augusta Accident News
- Search My City in Georgia
Georgia Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Georgia Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Georgia? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 3