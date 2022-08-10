ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Felony Suspect Ashton Mingle Dies In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0hBfRsDN00
Nationwide Report

On Sunday morning, a man wanted on a felony warrant died in a motor-vehicle crash in Bulloch County. The crash happened on the Pulaski Highway bridge when the driver struck and crashed through rail and went into the water. 

Sheriff Noel Brown says a deputy attempted [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Georgia News from Nationwide Report™

Georgia Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 3

Related
wtoc.com

State Route 25 at Barnsley Rd. back open after incident

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All roads are back open according to the Port Wentworth Police Department. The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident that has shut down State Route 25 at Barnsley Road in front of City Hall. Police say it will be...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bulloch County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Bulloch County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
WSAV News 3

Deputies find remains in pond during search for man

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Georgia News#Georgia Drivers#Daily Newsletter
WSAV News 3

Alex Murdaugh asks for stay in Mallory Beach civil lawsuit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys are asking a judge to delay the civil trial connected to Mallory Beach’s death. The request, filed in Hampton County Court, claims the former South Carolina lawyer will not have “adequate time” to prepare his defense on charges he killed his wife and son and focus on […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah man faces life in prison for day-long robbery spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long armed robbery spree. Anthony Franzel Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, pled guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Remains of Georgia man whose been missing since 2016 found in pond

Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has said he believes Powell was robbed and the robbers burned the truck to conceal evidence.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJCL

Longtime Savannah restaurant severely damaged by overnight fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime Savannah restaurant has suffered extensive damage after an early morning fire. Pearl's Saltwater Grille is 50% destroyed following a the fire that appears to have started in the kitchen area. Multiple units from Chatham Emergency Services responded to an alarm at 7000 La Roche...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Parker’s offering $5,000 reward in July Homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the July 25 shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old, Savannah police say. Myles Bright was shot around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Parker’s gas station in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man wanted on felony warrant dies in crash

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man wanted on a felony warrant died in a crash on Sunday morning in Bulloch County. You can see the damage to the bridge on Pulaski Highway where the driver’s car struck and crashed through the rail and went into the water below.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah rapper arrested for wire fraud, drug possession

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Savannah rapper is facing up to 3 decades in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds meant for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed marijuana. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Brandon Lamar Williams, 30, who performs under the name, “NH Skilo,” is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beloved local seafood restaurant catches fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews extinguished hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The fire started around 12:17 a.m. at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille. Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene. It […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy