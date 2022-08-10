ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bucks hero Giannis Antetokounmpo swaps basketball for soccer as he visits Madrid and poses for photos with superstar Brazilian Vinicius Jr... before pair exchange signed jerseys

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo took some time to show his appreciation for another sport on Thursday, spending some time with Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. Antetokounmpo and his brothers posed for pictures with Vinicius and they also exchanged signed jerseys. Antetokounmpo has been back in Europe with family while watching his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Lease

Dallas Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki To Have Jersey Retired by Germany

Dirk Nowitzki is having his jersey retired by Germany.TJ Dragotta/Unsplash. Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is not just a legend in Texas but also in Germany, so in turn they will retire his number 14 jersey. Fox 4 News reports that they will retire his number at the FIBA EuroBasket tournament in September. Nowitzki wore the number 41 for the Mavericks and the number 14 in international competition.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurobasket#Family Affair#Greek#Nbc Sports#Antidote Health#European#Fiba
SkySports

Emma Raducanu takes on Serena Williams for first time at Cincinnati tournament; Rafael Nadal returns from injury

Emma Raducanu will face Serena Williams for the first time in her career after the pair were drawn to face each other in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Williams, who will turn 41 next month, indicated this week that she was planning retirement soon, stating she was 'evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me'.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cedi Osman, Alperen Sengun Lift Turkey In Eurobasket Tune-up

Osman (Cavs) scored 17 points and Sengun (Rockets) added 15, lifting Turkey to a 96-70 win win over Ukraine in an exhibition game ahead of the 2022 Eurobasket in Istanbul. The games officially begin Sept. 1 and end Sept. 18. Overall, Turkey has seven NBA players on its roster, and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
Country
Nigeria
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

“Old soul” Antetokounmpo still hungry entering 10th NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo is entering his 10th NBA season. Which doesn’t sound right. The Antetokounmpo fans love is still a child at heart — the guy who celebrates a title by going to Chick-fil-A and ordering 50 nuggets. The guy who smiles big on the court and tells dad jokes at the end of every press conference. The guy who goes to the White House with Joe Biden and jokes he will run for president in 2024 with his brother Thanasis and call themselves “Antetokounbros.”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy