Bucks hero Giannis Antetokounmpo swaps basketball for soccer as he visits Madrid and poses for photos with superstar Brazilian Vinicius Jr... before pair exchange signed jerseys
NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo took some time to show his appreciation for another sport on Thursday, spending some time with Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. Antetokounmpo and his brothers posed for pictures with Vinicius and they also exchanged signed jerseys. Antetokounmpo has been back in Europe with family while watching his...
Tennis-Kyrgios stuns Medvedev on day of upsets in Montreal
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios produced a serve-and-volley masterclass to topple world number one Daniil Medvedev 6-7(2) 6-4 6-2 for his eighth straight win on a day of upsets at the Canadian Masters in Montreal on Wednesday.
Dallas Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki To Have Jersey Retired by Germany
Dirk Nowitzki is having his jersey retired by Germany.TJ Dragotta/Unsplash. Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is not just a legend in Texas but also in Germany, so in turn they will retire his number 14 jersey. Fox 4 News reports that they will retire his number at the FIBA EuroBasket tournament in September. Nowitzki wore the number 41 for the Mavericks and the number 14 in international competition.
Two princes: Bronny James, Bryce James take the court together in London
LeBron James gets emotional seeing his sons playing together in a game situation for the first time
Boston alum Vincent Poirier, Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari among standouts in France-Italy FIBA friendly
Teams in Europe are playing exhibition games ahead of their looming Eurobasket qualifying games, and a pair of familiar faces to fans of the Boston Celtics were putting up some solid numbers on opposing teams on Friday, August 12 in Bologna, Italy according to new reporting from Eurohoops. New Celtics...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Here's What Brittney Griner's Life Will Be Like Inside Russian Penal Colony
With the Biden administration's proposed prisoner swap still on hold, WNBA star Brittney Griner will begin serving her nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony.
LeBron ’Emotional’ Watching Sons Team Up for First Time
The Lakers’ star relished the moment of watching his sons play together in a competitive game for the first time.
Emma Raducanu takes on Serena Williams for first time at Cincinnati tournament; Rafael Nadal returns from injury
Emma Raducanu will face Serena Williams for the first time in her career after the pair were drawn to face each other in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Williams, who will turn 41 next month, indicated this week that she was planning retirement soon, stating she was 'evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me'.
Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open
TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Romania's Simona Halep fought off a late rally from Coco Gauff and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia pulled off another three-set upset as both made the semi-finals of the Canadian Open on Friday.
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Wins Final Gold Medal With Team USA In London 2012 Olympics
After a bronze medal finish in the 2004 Olympic Games, Team USA was in need of a rebuild. Gone were the days of dominating the basketball portion of the Olympics for the U.S. as countries such as Spain and Argentina had caught up. The 1992 USA team was appropriately nicknamed...
Cedi Osman, Alperen Sengun Lift Turkey In Eurobasket Tune-up
Osman (Cavs) scored 17 points and Sengun (Rockets) added 15, lifting Turkey to a 96-70 win win over Ukraine in an exhibition game ahead of the 2022 Eurobasket in Istanbul. The games officially begin Sept. 1 and end Sept. 18. Overall, Turkey has seven NBA players on its roster, and...
“Old soul” Antetokounmpo still hungry entering 10th NBA season
Giannis Antetokounmpo is entering his 10th NBA season. Which doesn’t sound right. The Antetokounmpo fans love is still a child at heart — the guy who celebrates a title by going to Chick-fil-A and ordering 50 nuggets. The guy who smiles big on the court and tells dad jokes at the end of every press conference. The guy who goes to the White House with Joe Biden and jokes he will run for president in 2024 with his brother Thanasis and call themselves “Antetokounbros.”
