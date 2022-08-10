Read full article on original website
Related
Rox Walk-Off Mud Puppies Again; Clinch Division Best Record
The St. Cloud Rox got a walk-off RBI single from Will Worthington in the 9th inning to complete the 7-6 come from behind win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies Thursday night. Charlie Condon singled in John Nett to tie the game earlier in the 9th inning as St. Cloud overcame a 6-5 9th inning deficit to earn the win.
Rox Playoff Tickets On Sale, First Home Game Monday
ST. CLOUD -- Tickets are now on sale to watch your St. Cloud Rox in the playoffs. The Rox will play the Willmar Stingers in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 of the best of three matchup will be in Willmar on Sunday. The Rox will then come home on Monday at 7:05 p.m. and Tuesday, if necessary.
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes
I was scrolling through TikTok, as I do, and came across a video made by @tasywas detailing different Minnesota area codes as work shoes. The 27-second video had garnered 21K likes and 313K views in just two days of being posted on the app, and for good reason. The work boots this user picked out to define areas of our state hit the nail on the head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud
Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
St. Paul Celebrating All Things Irish This Weekend
I always thought the only time anywhere in Minnesota celebrates Irish anything was around St. Patrick's Day. I would be wrong. Enter Irish Fair of Minnesota 2022! This is happening all this weekend, starting today, Friday through Sunday with lots of entertainment, vendors with crafts and food!. We are excited...
Are You a True Minnesotan? Hot Dish? Casserole? And Others
Hot Dish- it's a Minnesota thing. Virtually ANYWHERE else this would be considered a casserole. But here is the thing... all hot dishes are casseroles but not all casseroles are hot dishes?? Maybe. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Casseroles came about during the Great Depression. It was a way to stretch...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Save Big Money -“All Local August” From “Fare For All” Coming To St. Joe On Monday
Fare For All is coming to St. Joseph on Monday, August 15th, and everyone is welcome to check out the amazing foods at discount prices. It is also "ALL LOCAL AUGUST," meaning all of the products featured this month are from nearby farms and vendors and don't have to travel far to make it to the various Minnesota locations, which minimizes the use of fuel and supply chain issues, keeping prices down for customers.
St. Cloud Got 1 1/4 Inch of Rain Friday Morning
UNDATED -- An early morning rain shower brought some much-needed rain to central Minnesota Friday morning. The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had 1.24 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. For the month of August, we've now had 2.23 inches of rain. For the summer...
This 50-Year-Old Saint Cloud Business Was The 1st Of Its Kind In Minnesota
A Saint Cloud-based business just celebrated its 50th anniversary and in doing so we learned that they were the first of their kind in Minnesota, and just the 2nd in the entire nation when they opened their doors in 1972. Saint Cloud Surgical Center has been offering outpatient surgeries since '72.
DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations
The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Expo For Seniors 2022 Is Coming To The River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud This Saturday
If you are 55 and older, or have parents or family members and friends that fall into this group, you may want to bring your family and friends to the Expo for Seniors that will be taking place this Saturday, August 20th at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud from 8 am to Noon.
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
School Nutrition Conference in St. Cloud This Week
ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of school nutrition experts spent this week in St. Cloud. The Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s annual conference wrapped up Wednesday at the River’s Edge Convention Center. This year, a trend was emerging. The more than 700 participants were interested in how to buy local...
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
Second Business Announced for Former St. Joe Police Station
ST. JOSEPH -- A second business has now been announced for the former St. Joseph fire hall and police station. Building owner Shannon Wiger says White Peony Boutique has signed a lease for the north half of that space next to WR Home. White Peony and WR Home do incredible...
Something No One Ever Needs in Minnesota… or Anywhere
You name it, someone has probably thought of it, or will by the time you try and get a patent. I thought of something super cool once. A battery warmer... for your car. I thought hey- if your battery is warm, your car will start a lot easier, right? Why not get a sort of blanket for it on a cold night? Yep- someone else had already thought of a battery warmer.
The Weekender: Art Crawl, The Carpenters and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Take a look at what fun and exciting things are happening around central Minnesota. See a movie on the big screen with the Summer Kids Dream Film Series, enjoy the St. Cloud Downtown Art Crawl, hear the music of The Carpenters at the Paramount Theatre, support the Rocori Community Foundation with an outdoor concert, and enjoy a nice music series at Milk and Honey Ciders. Read more in The Weekender!
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
WJON
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0