Jobs of the week, August 10

Mountain Mediation Center is hiring an Outreach/Program Coordinator. This full time position will be coordinating court and community mediation and restorative justice programs as well as the comprehensive Eviction Diversion program aimed at stabilizing the local rental housing community.

Escape Room, Pendry, DeeLicious, Newport Healthcare, Constellation Brands, and your very own TownLift are hiring as well.

