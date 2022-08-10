ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry expects months of pain for markets and the economy - and cautions the Fed against cutting rates too hastily

By Theron Mohamed
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qx8Mk_0hBfRbSG00
Michael Burry. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
  • Michael Burry is bracing for a tough few months for US markets and the economy.
  • The "Big Short" investor cautioned the Fed against cutting rates prematurely if inflation cools.
  • Burry bemoaned the "silliness" in markets after two newly listed stocks skyrocketed in value.

Michael Burry expects bleak days ahead for markets and the economy, fears the Federal Reserve might reverse course and cut interest rates too hastily, and sees parallels between the dot-com bubble and recent eye-watering gains for newly listed stocks.

The investor of "The Big Short" fame has broadcasted his concerns in since-deleted tweets over the past couple of weeks. Here's a roundup of what he's worried about:

Winter is coming

"Someone was going on about Christmas in July...hope you enjoyed it," he tweeted on July 30.

The Scion Asset Management boss was referring to his previous prediction that a "disinflationary overstock consumer recession" would take hold by December, making this summer a much better time to celebrate.

Burry's tweet suggests he expects the rebound in stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other assets last month to prove short-lived.

He was likely nodding to Walmart's profit warning on July 25 as well, which confirmed his fears that bloated retail inventories, and inflation-squeezed consumers curbing their discretionary spending, would lead to companies cutting prices and reporting lower earnings.

Burry has previously observed that US households are facing sharp increases in food, fuel, and housing costs, putting them on track to burn through virtually all of their savings by Christmas.

He has pointed to Americans stashing less cash, tapping their savings accounts, and taking on more credit-card debt as evidence of their current hardship.

Calling out the Fed

The Federal Reserve should think twice about rapidly slashing interest rates if inflation cools, Burry cautioned in a July 31 tweet.

The investor noted the US central bank trimmed rates to 7.75% in December 1974. He described the move as a "killer mistake" as it temporarily drove stocks higher, but created a "lasting top" they wouldn't surpass until years later.

Burry has previously slammed the Fed for being ignorant of financial history, addicted to stimulus, and losing all of its credibility with investors.

He has also claimed the bank is cutting rates and shrinking its balance sheet not to fight inflation, but because it's "reloading its monetary bazooka" so it can save the day when consumer spending dries up and stocks tumble.

The fun won't last

Burry, who has repeatedly sounded the alarm on market mania and mindless speculation during the pandemic, warned those trends are back in a trio of tweets this month.

After AMTD Digital shares skyrocketed 14,000% within three weeks of the company's US market debut, Burry tweeted a link to a song by DevilDriver, a heavy-metal band, titled "End of the Line."

"The silliness is back," Burry tweeted on August 4, noting that euphoria is yet to disappear from the markets as it did during previous downturns. The irrational exuberance reminds him of the dot-com bubble before Enron and WorldCom collapsed and the 9/11 attacks shook the nation, he added.

Burry is best known for predicting and profiting from the mid-2000s US housing crash, investing in GameStop before the meme-stock boom, and betting against Elon Musk's Tesla and Cathie Wood's Ark Invest last year. He underlined the ridiculousness of investors' behavior today in an August 5 tweet.

"Gamblers gamble more the more they lose," he said, pointing to Magic Empire Global shares soaring more than 2,300% after their listing last week. "#Silliness."

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad

On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Interest Rates#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fed#The Federal Reserve
biztoc.com

Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst

Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
MARKETS
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

71K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy