How old is Snoop Dogg? How long has the rapper been releasing music? How many albums?

By Evan Hecht, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

From cookbooks to wine , hip-hop star Snoop Dogg does it all. According to his IMDb biography, after graduating high school, Dogg began pursuing a career in rap . In 1992, he was discovered by Dr. Dre. Dre decided to take a chance and feature him on the soundtrack for the film Deep Cover as well as Dre’s debut album. In 1993, Snoop Dogg released his debut album Doggystyle, produced by Dr. Dre.

Snoop Dogg has been a staple in the world of hip-hip for years. He’s done television shows, movies and even the Super Bowl Halftime show . His career is nothing short of iconic, but how old is the superstar?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Bxzp_0hBfRSSb00
Snoop Dogg Rich Polk, Getty Images for MTV

How old is Snoop Dogg?

Snoop Dogg’s IMDb biography says the rapper was born on Oct. 20, 1971 . As of August 2022, Snoop Dogg is 50 years old. His debut album was released Nov. 23, 1993 , according to MTV, putting him in the public eye as a rapper for 28 years, as of August 2022.

His real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus, and he was born in Long Beach, California.

How many albums has Snoop Dogg released?

Since his 1993 debut, Snoop Dogg has released a plethora of albums. In total, as of August 2022, he has created 19 studio albums , according to classicrockhistory.com. In chronological order, Dogg's discography is as follows:

  1. Doggystyle - 1993
  2. The Doggfather - 1996
  3. Da Game is to be Sold, Not to be Told - 1998
  4. No Limit Top Dogg - 1999
  5. Tha Last Meal - 2000
  6. Paid tha Cost to be da Boss - 2002
  7. R&G (Rhythm and Gangsta): The Masterpiece - 2004
  8. Tha Blue Carpet Treatment - 2006
  9. Ego Trippin’ - 2008
  10. Malice n Wonderland - 2009
  11. Doggumentary - 2011
  12. Reincarnated - 2013
  13. Bush - 2015
  14. Cuzznz - Daz Dillinger & Snoop Dogg - 2016
  15. Coolaid - 2016
  16. Neva Left - 2017
  17. Bible of Love - 2018
  18. I Wanna Thank Me - 2019
  19. From tha Streets 2 tha Suites - 2021

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How old is Snoop Dogg? How long has the rapper been releasing music? How many albums?

