How old is Snoop Dogg? How long has the rapper been releasing music? How many albums?

From cookbooks to wine , hip-hop star Snoop Dogg does it all. According to his IMDb biography, after graduating high school, Dogg began pursuing a career in rap . In 1992, he was discovered by Dr. Dre. Dre decided to take a chance and feature him on the soundtrack for the film Deep Cover as well as Dre’s debut album. In 1993, Snoop Dogg released his debut album Doggystyle, produced by Dr. Dre.

Snoop Dogg has been a staple in the world of hip-hip for years. He’s done television shows, movies and even the Super Bowl Halftime show . His career is nothing short of iconic, but how old is the superstar?

How old is Snoop Dogg?

Snoop Dogg’s IMDb biography says the rapper was born on Oct. 20, 1971 . As of August 2022, Snoop Dogg is 50 years old. His debut album was released Nov. 23, 1993 , according to MTV, putting him in the public eye as a rapper for 28 years, as of August 2022.

His real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus, and he was born in Long Beach, California.

How many albums has Snoop Dogg released?

Since his 1993 debut, Snoop Dogg has released a plethora of albums. In total, as of August 2022, he has created 19 studio albums , according to classicrockhistory.com. In chronological order, Dogg's discography is as follows:

Doggystyle - 1993 The Doggfather - 1996 Da Game is to be Sold, Not to be Told - 1998 No Limit Top Dogg - 1999 Tha Last Meal - 2000 Paid tha Cost to be da Boss - 2002 R&G (Rhythm and Gangsta): The Masterpiece - 2004 Tha Blue Carpet Treatment - 2006 Ego Trippin’ - 2008 Malice n Wonderland - 2009 Doggumentary - 2011 Reincarnated - 2013 Bush - 2015 Cuzznz - Daz Dillinger & Snoop Dogg - 2016 Coolaid - 2016 Neva Left - 2017 Bible of Love - 2018 I Wanna Thank Me - 2019 From tha Streets 2 tha Suites - 2021

