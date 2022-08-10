Read full article on original website
Marquette County Fair holds ‘inclusive hours’
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone was welcome at the Marquette County Fair Friday. For two years, the fair has held an all-silent, no-lights carnival opportunity for people dealing with high sensory sensitivity. Marquette County Fair President Walt Maki says the inclusive hours are important in order to serve the...
DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer
Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups. Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus...
Upper Peninsula State Bank holds grand opening for Marquette location
Lakenenland to host annual Children in Nature event
Lakenenland and Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) are hosting the 4th annual “Children in Nature” event. The event focuses on playing outside in nature and will have various activities that surround the Lakenenland campus.
Escanaba event celebrates credit union members, honors veterans
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An event celebrating credit union members also helped veterans. Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union hosted its member appreciation day on Friday. The credit union had brats, ice cream, popcorn and a bouncy house. There was also a 50-50 raffle supporting the U.P. Honor Flight. The...
NMU conducts multi-agency shooter training
‘Be prepared to be amazed’ at sunflowers in full bloom at Hall Farms
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Families from all over the state are making their way to a special field in Rock. “Be prepared to be amazed,” said Jack Bogan, who was visiting Hall Farms with his family. The Bogan family traveled from Menominee County to see the sunflowers in bloom.
UP organizations collaborate to address health care worker demand
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An expanded effort to train U.P. health care workers and it’s thanks to $1.4 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Health care workers are in high demand in the Upper Peninsula and now several organizations like Michigan Works...
Free fishing event for kids at Lake Antoine on Saturday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A free family fishing event in Dickinson County hopes to hook younger kids on the outdoors. The Lake Antoine Park Partners is hosting the first ever “Family Fishing Fun Event.” 150 fish will be stored in a 1,500-gallon pond for kids to fish with.
Marquette County Fair returns with strong first day turnout
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of the heart of summer in upper Michigan, fair season continues as the Marquette County Fair opened up Thursday. The fairgrounds in Sands Township have dozens of vendors, games, rides, fair food and live entertainment for the fair. Last year attendance exceeded...
Become a therapy pet handler with Superiorland Pet Partners
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the world’s largest rubber duck is on display in Marquette’s Lower Harbor for the Festival of Sail and Pavlina Osta’s hedgehog joins to “co-host” UMT. Plus... Superiorland Pet Partners is getting ready for an upcoming therapy pet...
Man ruins, steals positive affirmation signs from Marquette business
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Swick Home Services in Marquette took to Facebook last week to share their experience with recent property destruction. The business said they purchased six affirmation signs from a group looking to spread kindness in the community. “We put these signs up about a week ago and...
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
Tracking technology helps loved ones from going missing
Mich. (WLUC) - The search continues for two missing older women in the Central U.P. Their stories may have you wondering, what can you do to keep your loved ones safe and prevent a tragedy. 65-year-old Helen Kontio was last seen in may in Palmer and 77-year-old Linda Golden disappeared...
Houghton, Baraga counties struggle to keep meth out of communities
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the past decade, crystal meth has reached nearly every corner of Upper Michigan. Houghton County is no exception, says Sheriff Joshua Saaranen. “In the last five to ten years, our community was introduced to crystal methamphetamine,” said Saaranen. “I would say in that time the amount of crystal methamphetamine and usage has gone up in Houghton County.”
radioresultsnetwork.com
Big Changes Coming For Air Service Into, Out Of Escanaba
There’s changes coming for people who fly out of the Delta County Airport to Detroit and Minneapolis. Starting in September, you won’t be able to fly directly to either city anymore. Instead, you’ll have to stop first in Pellston (with a 30-minute layover on Detroit flights) and that means more competition for the seats on those planes.
Water main extension underway in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A water main extension project has started along M-553 south of Division Street in Marquette. According to the city engineering department, Oberstar Inc. will be working to install water main to service Rippling River Resort. The work started Friday and is happening on the east side of M-553 south of Division Street.
Zero Degrees Gallery features fabric artist during August
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Quilts aren’t just for topping beds. Artist Judy Parlato uses fabrics and some unlikely materials in her hangable pieces. Parlato says she doesn’t follow rules when quilting. Zero Degrees Art Gallery is hosting a public reception for Judy Parlato Saturday, Aug. 11 from 1...
UPMATTERS
LP Building Solutions to invest $194 million in Sagola Township project
SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – LP Building Solutions is set to expand its operations in the UP with a $194 million dollar investment expected to create 50 jobs. The project was announced Wednesday by Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MDEC) with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.
