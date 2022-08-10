Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man wanted in connection with Lincoln County shooting turns himself in
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms a man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left two children and a woman injured is in custody.
WAAY-TV
U.S. Marshals join search for suspect in Lincoln County shooting that injured 2 children, 1 adult
The search for a suspect who shot at a vehicle filled with people in Tennessee before possibly fleeing to Alabama has now gotten the attention of the U.S. Marshals Service. Chief Deputy Joyce McConnell of the Lincoln County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office said U.S. Marshals were called to help find 42-year-old Brodrick DeWayne Fearn. McConnell said Fearn has also been entered into the National Crime Information Center database, allowing law enforcement agencies across the country to help as well.
WAFF
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Morgan County Jail inmates are facing new charges after deputies say they tried to escape using a rope made of bedding and towels. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the attempted escape occurred in the recreation yard of the Morgan County Jail on August 4.
wvlt.tv
Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln County Sheriff officials confirmed Saturday that a man accused of the attempted murder of five people turned himself in Friday. Officials told us that 42-year-old Brodrick Fearn turned himself into the authorities Friday after shooting several people, including two children. Lincoln County Sheriff officials...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman woman killed in Cullman County wreck
Alabama State Troopers said the wreck happened on US-31 near mile marker 322, roughly two miles south of Cullman.
WAAY-TV
Body of missing Morgan County mother found in woods near last known location
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the body found Thursday in Trinity is that of Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old woman reported missing more than a month ago from Decatur. On Monday, Decatur Police Department turned what was then a missing-persons investigation over to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Haynes'...
Former Huntsville nurse submits motion for new trial
A former Huntsville nurse, who was found guilty of the 2018 murder of her husband, has filed for a new trial.
WDEF
Suspected Meth Maker wanted in Marion County
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force is looking for a suspect who failed to show up for court. Rex Allen Pickett faced manufacturing meth charges in the Marion County General Sessions Court. The 46 year old man is from Whitwell. Investigators say he is known...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Morgan County authorities discover body of missing woman, 2 detained
Morgan County investigators say they have discovered the body of a woman near Trinity. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the identity of the body is missing person Taylor Renae Haynes. The cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Two people have been detained...
WAAY-TV
Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County
One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
WAFF
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
WAAY-TV
Tuscumbia murder victim identified; person of interest in custody but no charges filed
The murder victim found Thursday morning in Tuscumbia has been identified, and a person of interest is in custody, according to Tuscumbia Police. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive at 11:34 a.m. after a report of a possible dead body. In one of the bedrooms, they found the body of 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Former Huntsville nurse convicted of killing her husband wants a new trial
The former Huntsville nurse sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband wants a new trial. In court documents filed Friday, lawyers for Marjorie "Nikki" Cappello argue the evidence presented at her trial was "insufficient to support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt." In May, Cappello was...
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the driver of a long-bed Chevrolet single cab pickup. This person was allegedly involved in the theft of a trailer on 08/01/2022 at around 05:30 AM. Contact Detective Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext 112 or at kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One...
WAFF
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
WAAY-TV
Morgan Co. investigators get search warrant for home where missing woman Taylor Haynes was last seen
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday conducted a search of the home where 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was last seen. The search took place on Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the residence, as well as in the woods behind it. Haynes was reported missing by a...
Muscle Shoals teen indicted for criminally negligent homicide
A 19-year-old girl has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to the death of another teen in a February crash.
WAAY-TV
2 arrested after Limestone County traffic stop leads to discovery of meth, pot, fentanyl
An Athens man and woman are facing drug trafficking and other charges after they were allegedly caught with multiple kinds of drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop Tuesday. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped the pair on Garrett Road near U.S. 31. During the traffic stop, the...
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Huntsville
Huntsville police say a pedestrian was struck and killed late this morning in Huntsville. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened about 11:48 a.m. just north of Oakwood Ave and Lee High Drive. One person, whose name has not yet been released, was struck and killed. White said the train...
WAAY-TV
2 years after Florence woman disappeared, family still waiting on identification of possible remains
One family is desperately pleading for answers two years after their loved one, Courtney Staggs, disappeared. She's had no contact with friends, family or any her five daughters. Three months after she went missing, human remains were found less than 20 miles away in Leighton. However, whether those remains are...
Comments / 0