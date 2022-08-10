The search for a suspect who shot at a vehicle filled with people in Tennessee before possibly fleeing to Alabama has now gotten the attention of the U.S. Marshals Service. Chief Deputy Joyce McConnell of the Lincoln County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office said U.S. Marshals were called to help find 42-year-old Brodrick DeWayne Fearn. McConnell said Fearn has also been entered into the National Crime Information Center database, allowing law enforcement agencies across the country to help as well.

