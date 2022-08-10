ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, TN

WAAY-TV

U.S. Marshals join search for suspect in Lincoln County shooting that injured 2 children, 1 adult

The search for a suspect who shot at a vehicle filled with people in Tennessee before possibly fleeing to Alabama has now gotten the attention of the U.S. Marshals Service. Chief Deputy Joyce McConnell of the Lincoln County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office said U.S. Marshals were called to help find 42-year-old Brodrick DeWayne Fearn. McConnell said Fearn has also been entered into the National Crime Information Center database, allowing law enforcement agencies across the country to help as well.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln County Sheriff officials confirmed Saturday that a man accused of the attempted murder of five people turned himself in Friday. Officials told us that 42-year-old Brodrick Fearn turned himself into the authorities Friday after shooting several people, including two children. Lincoln County Sheriff officials...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Suspected Meth Maker wanted in Marion County

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force is looking for a suspect who failed to show up for court. Rex Allen Pickett faced manufacturing meth charges in the Marion County General Sessions Court. The 46 year old man is from Whitwell. Investigators say he is known...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County

One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Tuscumbia murder victim identified; person of interest in custody but no charges filed

The murder victim found Thursday morning in Tuscumbia has been identified, and a person of interest is in custody, according to Tuscumbia Police. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive at 11:34 a.m. after a report of a possible dead body. In one of the bedrooms, they found the body of 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the driver of a long-bed Chevrolet single cab pickup. This person was allegedly involved in the theft of a trailer on 08/01/2022 at around 05:30 AM. Contact Detective Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext 112 or at kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One...
TULLAHOMA, TN
AL.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Huntsville

Huntsville police say a pedestrian was struck and killed late this morning in Huntsville. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened about 11:48 a.m. just north of Oakwood Ave and Lee High Drive. One person, whose name has not yet been released, was struck and killed. White said the train...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

