ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Democratic governor candidate DeJear challenges Gov. Reynolds to 3 debates

By Zach Fisher
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KpLu_0hBfPjRe00

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Debates have been used in the past as a way for voters to see and hear candidates defend their policy actions and ideas.

It is looking likely that there will be some sort of debate in the race for Iowa governor. Governor Kim Reynolds was publicly challenged on Tuesday by the Democratic Nominee Deidre DeJear.

“I didn’t think it was honestly my job to persuade her to do that. But I am letting her know in these moments that this is what our decision is,” said DeJear as she stood in the World War II Memorial Plaza in Des Moines.

DeJear held a press conference to speak to her supporters and media members about her request for three debates with the governor.

Person of interest identified in weekend central Iowa homicide

“This is the way we have traditionally done things related to getting our message out to people and showing a contrast where people can choose who they choose to vote for in an election process,” said DeJear.

DeJear at the press conference added there are a couple of non-profits and organizations that are working to set up a debate schedule. DeJear said she sent those organizations her dates and times she is able to take part in the debate, but the organizations had not heard back from Reynolds’ campaign.

“We have made our commitments on our end. They have heard zero communication from her (Reynolds),” said DeJear. “And as we try to finalize our schedule for the last 90 days of this campaign, it’s incredibly important that we have that solidified. We are going to have competing priorities. I do not want any priority to supersede us giving the people the opportunity to see us both debating.”

WHO 13 News reached out to Governor Reynolds’ campaign team to see if she is open to debating Deidre DeJear.

“The governor’s happy to debate. We’ll iron out those details as we approach the fall,” said a spokesperson for the Reynolds campaign.

Reynolds participated in three debates with the Democratic nominee at that time, Fred Hubbell.

It appears that if both candidates can find time in their campaign schedules there will be some debates. As we get closer to election day the time frame to hold those debates obviously gets smaller. DeJear wanted Reynolds to confirm dates and times so she could plan out the rest of her campaign.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 8

Related
iowa.media

Iowa Democrats at Wing Ding say abortion, school policy will help midterm chances

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — While election polls and predictions forecast Democrats losing ground in November’s midterms, Iowans at one of the party’s longstanding fundraising events said recent news has improved Democratic candidates’ chances. Democratic candidates in Iowa’s upcoming midterm election spoke Friday night to a small...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Senator Joni Ernst stops in North Iowa for heated town hall

(ABC 6 News) - Senator Joni Ernst (R, Iowa) stopped in North Iowa Friday. In a town hall, Iowans brought up issues close to home, but they also voiced heated concerns about controversial nationwide problems. Many asked Ernst about her statements questioning the 2020 presidential election results. “The 2020 election...
KCRG.com

Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t running for president, yet. However, he did make a notable appearance this week, but not in Maryland. It was in Iowa, which is one of the first places presidential hopefuls go in campaign season. Hogan flipped burgers at...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Nunn pushes back on new Axne ad targeting his 'no exceptions' abortion stance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrat Cindy Axne released a new campaign advertisement Thursday in the race for Iowa's third congressional district. The ad targets her Republican opponent Zach Nunn, showing footage of Nunn supporting a no-exceptions stance on abortion. The ad includes footage from a Republican primary debate last...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
iowatorch.com

Republicans accuse Miller of overseeing ‘taxpayer-funded slush fund’

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Republican Party of Iowa accused Attorney General Tom Miller of running a “taxpayer-funded slush fund” as president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). An accusation Miller’s office sharply denies. The group met in Des Moines this week for their annual conference.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Legal analysis: The state's case for reinstating Iowa's abortion ban

Bill from White Plains is an Iowa attorney with a specific interest in constitutional law and civil liberties. Who’s more important: 51 percent of the populace of Iowa or, Iowa’s Republican-controlled government?. That is the question raised by the motion a partisan think tank filed in Polk County...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Mike Pence coming to Iowa State Fair next week

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will return to Iowa next week to campaign with Senator Charles Grassley and other Iowa Republicans. Pence is scheduled to visit Iowa on Friday, August 19, and Saturday, August 20. He’ll campaign with Grassley and others at the Fair during the day and then take […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Hubbell
Person
Kim Reynolds
KGLO News

State party chair says Mahaska County GOP can’t censure Miller-Meeks

Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann says Mahaska County Republicans do not have the power to formally censure Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks for her vote supporting same-sex marriage. “County committees do not have the ability to censure. There is nothing in our bylaws that talks about censure. Even the Republican Party of...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State’s Office Makes Offer To Improve Voter Access

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office is making an offer aimed at improving voter access to the November general election. The 99 counties in the state have until the end of this month to apply for a one-thousand dollar grant. Those counties can use the money to improve accessibility and receive communication, etiquette, and sensitivity training for interacting with voters who have disabilities.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democratic
Western Iowa Today

Pat Shipley announces Run for District #17 Iowa House Seat

(Nodaway) An Adams County resident nominated by convention is running on the Democratic ticket for Iowa House District #17. Pat Shipley, the Mayor of Nodaway, grew up in Villisca, and has devoted her entire adult life to public education. Shipley served as a teacher and coach in Southwest Iowa for 16 years and worked for the Iowa State Education Association for 26 years as a public education employee advocate.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan

Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
ALTOONA, IA
104.5 KDAT

12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know

Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy