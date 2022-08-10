ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen suspect in Charleston deadly shooting

By Erin Noon, Bailey Brautigan
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained a juvenile petition for 1st Degree Murder for a 17-year-old juvenile.

This petition stems from the shooting death of 42-year-old James Hambrick who was shot last week at the intersection of 6th Street and Hunt Avenue.

On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD responded after multiple shots were fired in the 500 block of Hunt Ave. in Charleston. Mr. Hambrick was shot in the head and taken to the hospital.

CPD said that witnesses told them that Hambrick “exchanged words” with the occupants of two vehicles that pulled up as he was leaving an apartment on 6th St.

According to CPD, witnesses say the occupants then pulled out firearms and began to shoot at Hambrick, striking him in the head.

Officers say they stopped two vehicles near the scene and five occupants were detained for further investigation.

