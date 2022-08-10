ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Syracuse.com

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Aug. 13, 2022

Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. We’ve been pumping out a whole bunch of scoops, stories and Q&As this week at NY Cannabis Insider, from new info on CAURD program progress to Curaleaf’s labeling snafu and introductions to more power players in NY’s weed industry.
96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Part About Living in New York State

When you stop and think about it, the State of New York really does have some amazing aspects. The food in New York is incredible, more precisely at either end of the state. New York City we know all about and its rich and diverse mix of food cuisine. Buffalo and Western New York just might have the most underrated food scene in the entire country.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
#Legal Weed#Business Networking#Ny Cannabis Insider Live#Dasny#Caurd#The Ny Cannabis Insider
Gotham Gazette

New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It

The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
marijuanamoment.net

New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War

New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
Eater

Jollibee Sets Opening Date for Its Times Square Flagship

Jollibee shows no signs of letting up: The Filipino fast-food brand announced this week that it’s finally opening the doors on its Times Square flagship, a 7,000-square-foot space that’s been in the works for over a year. The restaurant at 1500 Broadway, between West 43rd and 44th streets, will open on August 18, bringing fried chicken with gravy, spaghetti, and peach-mango pies back to the neighborhood. (The chain has a second Times Square outpost at 609 Eighth Avenue, between West 39th and 40th streets, that remains temporarily closed.) The flagship will also serve new items, including a double cheeseburger, biscuits, and baked mac and cheese.
pix11.com

Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
96.9 WOUR

One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State

We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
RESTAURANTS
Jalopnik

Someone Tried to Pass This Masterpiece Off as a New York State Inspection Sticker

Listen, arts and crafts are always tough – especially when forging a government document. That didn’t stop one guy in Johnstown, New York though. We’ve all been there. The inspection on our car is coming due and we aren’t 100 percent sure the shitpile will be up to snuff. This fella apparently was in that exact situation, so it took matters into his own hands… with some not so great success.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
getitforless.info

Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest

The Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest, Saturday, August 13, 2022 on Coney Island’s historic boardwalk. This FREE*, family-friendly event is open to amateurs and semi-professional sand sculpting artists of all ages competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. Over the years, the Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest has...
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
PRINCETON, NJ
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
