Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate, charged with murder
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Albany say they have arrested a man, accused of fatally stabbing his roommate. Police say just after 1:00 AM, officers responded to a home on Clinton Street between Third and Fourth Avenues for reports of a stabbing. Police say the victim, later identified...
Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops
TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
FOUND SAFE: Saratoga County Sheriff's office looking for missing adult with dementia
Saratoga County, NY (WRGB) — Marian Zdeb has been found safe. The Saratoga County Sheriff's office needs your help finding a missing vulnerable adult. Marian Zdeb, 76, is a vulnerable adult with dementia and may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen at the intersection of...
Greenwich man charged for false crime report
State Police arrested Kenneth Straight on Thursday for a false crime report that he made back in March. He is being charged with three misdemeanors.
Fulton County man allegedly impersonates deputy
A 62-year-old man was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after a complaint that he falsely identified himself as an employee of the Sheriff's Office.
Nassau woman accused of hiding man wanted for bail-jumping
A woman from Nassau is arrested, accused of hiding a man wanted on bail-jumping in her home. Krystal Burl, 38, is charged with hindering prosecution. State police say she knew 43-year-old Andrew Gibson was wanted by police, but still let him stay. Gibson was charged with bail-jumping after he didn’t...
Trio charged with stealing construction equipment in Guilderland
Construction equipment was stolen from Guilderland, then found in Rensselaer County. Police have now charged three people for the crime. The equipment was stolen on Tuesday. Troopers say they found it all in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake. They arrested Kristopher Bradford, Natasha Ryan and John...
State Police arrest two for felony drug possession in Gloversville
GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested two men for felony drug possession in the City of Gloversville. At approximately 1:52 a.m. on Aug. 4, troopers stopped Irving McNeil-Smith, 34, of the Bronx on Main St. in Gloversville for a speeding violation. Charles Newton, 41, of Gloversville was a passenger in the vehicle. Both men were found to be in possession of drugs.
Amsterdam man accused of stealing vehicle parked at middle school
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Amsterdam police say they have arrested city man, accused of stealing a vehicle from a middle school in the city. Police say 44-year-old Nakia Christian back on August 3rd at around 1:30 PM is accused of stealing a vehicle that was parked outside a maintenance garage at the Lynch Middle School.
7-year-old dies after found unresponsive in Johnstown home, say State Police
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy in Johnstown. Investigators say on August 9th, just before 3:30 PM, troopers responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive child. The boy, later identified as 7-year-old Hunter Degroat, was pronounced dead at...
NYS Police looking to identify remains of woman found in Otsego County
TOWN OF MORRIS, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating after the discovery of unidentified human remains found in a remote area in the Town of Morris, Otsego County. Troopers say the remains are an adult female, about 4’9” to 4’11” tall. The woman...
Drug-impaired driver convicted after Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man faces up to four years behind bars after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
Puppy being treated after found severely injured and unable to stand
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is treating a 10 -14 week old puppy they say is a victim of animal abuse. According to a release, the dog was brought to them by Schenectady Police with several injuries, and unable to stand on her own. The...
New Scotland murder suspect appears in court
Jacob Klein, the man accused of killing a New Scotland physician’s assistant, was back in court Thursday. The appearance in Albany County Court was a procedural hearing. Klien has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi. Police say he stalked Rabadi for...
Alleged bail jumper’s girlfriend arrested
State police said they arrested the girlfriend of Andrew Gibson for allegedly helping him to hide from authorities.
Rensselaer County man accused of assaulting man in home
PITTSTOWN – A man from Rensselaer County is accused of breaking into a residence at a Pittstown business and attacking a man who lives and works there. State police say it happened at One Trick Pony Rides on Kautz Hollow Road. They accuse 38-year-old Loren Durkee of Brunswick, of burglary and assault.
Woman charged in Mayfield animal neglect case
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has charged Susan Kelly, 70, of Mayfield, with 55 counts of torturing or injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance, which is a misdemeanor. This comes after dozens of animals were seized from her property in Mayfield.
Argyle UTV crash claims life of 8-year-old boy
An eight-year-old boy tragically passed away after a UTV crash in Argyle Saturday morning.
