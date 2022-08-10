ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston, NY

WRGB

Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate, charged with murder

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Albany say they have arrested a man, accused of fatally stabbing his roommate. Police say just after 1:00 AM, officers responded to a home on Clinton Street between Third and Fourth Avenues for reports of a stabbing. Police say the victim, later identified...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops

TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
TROY, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Ballston, NY
WNYT

Nassau woman accused of hiding man wanted for bail-jumping

A woman from Nassau is arrested, accused of hiding a man wanted on bail-jumping in her home. Krystal Burl, 38, is charged with hindering prosecution. State police say she knew 43-year-old Andrew Gibson was wanted by police, but still let him stay. Gibson was charged with bail-jumping after he didn’t...
NASSAU, NY
WNYT

Trio charged with stealing construction equipment in Guilderland

Construction equipment was stolen from Guilderland, then found in Rensselaer County. Police have now charged three people for the crime. The equipment was stolen on Tuesday. Troopers say they found it all in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake. They arrested Kristopher Bradford, Natasha Ryan and John...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest two for felony drug possession in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested two men for felony drug possession in the City of Gloversville. At approximately 1:52 a.m. on Aug. 4, troopers stopped Irving McNeil-Smith, 34, of the Bronx on Main St. in Gloversville for a speeding violation. Charles Newton, 41, of Gloversville was a passenger in the vehicle. Both men were found to be in possession of drugs.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WRGB

Amsterdam man accused of stealing vehicle parked at middle school

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Amsterdam police say they have arrested city man, accused of stealing a vehicle from a middle school in the city. Police say 44-year-old Nakia Christian back on August 3rd at around 1:30 PM is accused of stealing a vehicle that was parked outside a maintenance garage at the Lynch Middle School.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NewsBreak
WNYT

New Scotland murder suspect appears in court

Jacob Klein, the man accused of killing a New Scotland physician’s assistant, was back in court Thursday. The appearance in Albany County Court was a procedural hearing. Klien has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi. Police say he stalked Rabadi for...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer County man accused of assaulting man in home

PITTSTOWN – A man from Rensselaer County is accused of breaking into a residence at a Pittstown business and attacking a man who lives and works there. State police say it happened at One Trick Pony Rides on Kautz Hollow Road. They accuse 38-year-old Loren Durkee of Brunswick, of burglary and assault.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman charged in Mayfield animal neglect case

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has charged Susan Kelly, 70, of Mayfield, with 55 counts of torturing or injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance, which is a misdemeanor. This comes after dozens of animals were seized from her property in Mayfield.
MAYFIELD, NY

