Colorado Daily

Guest opinion: Chelsea Tossing: Commissioners should review their practices for constituent engagement

I teach an environmental civics course at a high school here in Boulder Valley. I believe deeply in the power of experiential learning, and do my best to employ a problem-based approach where we learn interdisciplinary content by exploring issues that affect our community. This quarter we’re exploring the complex topic of “Water in the West” through the lens of the Gross Dam Expansion, a nuanced local issue happening in my students’ backyards. Our goal is to examine the question: How do we balance human needs and environmental limits?
David Heitz

Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas

An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
Colorado Daily

BVSD, SVVSD fill teaching positions; support staff proves more challenging

Drolma Geyer decided she wanted to become a teacher as an elementary student in Longmont, newly arrived in the United States from Tibet. Now, in her fifth year of teaching, she’s been hired by St. Vrain Valley to teach fourth grade at Longmont’s Timberline PK-8 — where her former fourth grade teacher and role model Kerin McClure is the principal.
Colorado Daily

Guest opinion: David Friedlander: When did Boulder stop caring about equitable, sustainable housing?

When ratified in 1978, the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan (BVCP) was one of America’s most innovative zoning reforms. Conceived to preserve Boulder’s “attractiveness and individual character,” BVCP limited population growth to under 2 percent per annum and designated 30% of the city lands as public Open Space . This all happened when many municipalities were celebrating growth.
coloradohometownweekly.com

Louisville Chamber of Commerce leader resigns

Less than a year after taking the job as the Louisville Chamber of Commerce executive director, Amber Thiel has stepped down, the organization said this week in an email to its members. Thiel was hired last September to succeed Shelley Angell, who retired in 2021 after a quarter-century at the...
Colorado Newsline

Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows

In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do.  Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado Daily

California life-sciences investor Breakthrough Properties pays $85M for Boulder campus

An out-of-town newcomer has entered Boulder’s red-hot biotechnology real estate market with the purchase of a four-building office hub on 38th Street that will be redeveloped into a life-sciences-focused office, labs and flex-space campus. Breakthrough Properties, a Los Angeles-based joint venture from global real estate investor Tishman Speyer Properties...
foodmanufacturing.com

Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk

Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Most Affordable Condo Located in the Heart of the City – $151,222

*Part of the City of Boulder’s Permanently AFFORDABLE HOUSING*. To apply for and be selected for this home, you must be approved by the city. More information is available at: https://bouldercolorado.gov/2510-taft-drive-unit-302. One-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in the heart of Boulder. Just minutes from Folsom Field and the rest of CU...
Colorado Daily

Mountain-centric brokerage intensifies Front Range expansion

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate LLC, a residential real estate brokerage born and raised in Colorado’s mountain communities, is furthering its recent expansion into Front Range markets with the acquisition of the Boulder Valley legacy shop Colorado Landmark Realtors (a trade name for Colorado Landmark-Multiprop Realty Inc.). The...
Westword

Another Win for Attorney Threatened With Jail for Talking to Westword

On August 9, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a significant part of a March 2021 ruling that found subsections of the Colorado statute collectively known as the Children's Code to be unconstitutional, based largely on First Amendment grounds — a decision that flowed from a lawsuit filed by Denver-based attorney Jessica Peck after she was threatened with jail for talking with Westword regarding a 2019 story.
