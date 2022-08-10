Read full article on original website
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret Jackson
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Chelsea Tossing: Commissioners should review their practices for constituent engagement
I teach an environmental civics course at a high school here in Boulder Valley. I believe deeply in the power of experiential learning, and do my best to employ a problem-based approach where we learn interdisciplinary content by exploring issues that affect our community. This quarter we’re exploring the complex topic of “Water in the West” through the lens of the Gross Dam Expansion, a nuanced local issue happening in my students’ backyards. Our goal is to examine the question: How do we balance human needs and environmental limits?
Colorado Daily
Nederland residents express frustration about hunting near neighborhoods, lack of affordable housing
Nederland residents gripped printed speeches while waiting Thursday evening to address the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners with concerns about the future of their small mountain community. Commissioners conducted their August town hall in Nederland to meet with residents and hear about pressing issues for the town. About 25...
Colorado Daily
Boulder City Council tables ballot measures while working on minor amendments
Boulder voters are likely to face five municipal ballot items this November — but it’s not official yet. Because the Boulder City Council requested minor amendments to a few of the ballot items, the Council opted to continue a vote on all five items following a lengthy public hearing on Thursday evening.
Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas
An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
Colorado Daily
BVSD, SVVSD fill teaching positions; support staff proves more challenging
Drolma Geyer decided she wanted to become a teacher as an elementary student in Longmont, newly arrived in the United States from Tibet. Now, in her fifth year of teaching, she’s been hired by St. Vrain Valley to teach fourth grade at Longmont’s Timberline PK-8 — where her former fourth grade teacher and role model Kerin McClure is the principal.
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: David Friedlander: When did Boulder stop caring about equitable, sustainable housing?
When ratified in 1978, the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan (BVCP) was one of America’s most innovative zoning reforms. Conceived to preserve Boulder’s “attractiveness and individual character,” BVCP limited population growth to under 2 percent per annum and designated 30% of the city lands as public Open Space . This all happened when many municipalities were celebrating growth.
Colorado Daily
Sister Donna Ryan, Boulder Shelter founder, remembered as ‘nonjudgmental, caring and inclusive’
Sister Donna Ryan had a knack for making dreams a reality. So much so that her fellow Sisters of Mercy had a running joke, in which they’d consider “who but Donna” when discussing her quirks and accomplishments. Ryan, a Sister of Mercy and founder of the Boulder...
kunc.org
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new initiative hopes to change that.
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
coloradohometownweekly.com
Louisville Chamber of Commerce leader resigns
Less than a year after taking the job as the Louisville Chamber of Commerce executive director, Amber Thiel has stepped down, the organization said this week in an email to its members. Thiel was hired last September to succeed Shelley Angell, who retired in 2021 after a quarter-century at the...
Colorado GOP’s message to voters ahead of midterms
Republican candidates vying to represent Colorado in state and federal elections are outlining their policy priorities ahead of a crucial midterm election this fall.
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do. Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver
In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive
Do you have old or broken electronics that you’re ready to get rid of? Bring them to the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive, where you can safely and responsibly dispose of your unwanted electronics.
Colorado Daily
California life-sciences investor Breakthrough Properties pays $85M for Boulder campus
An out-of-town newcomer has entered Boulder’s red-hot biotechnology real estate market with the purchase of a four-building office hub on 38th Street that will be redeveloped into a life-sciences-focused office, labs and flex-space campus. Breakthrough Properties, a Los Angeles-based joint venture from global real estate investor Tishman Speyer Properties...
Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday
Five trails in Boulder will implement new dog-leash restrictions beginning Monday to reduce wildlife interaction as this becomes the most active time of the years for bears.
foodmanufacturing.com
Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk
Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Most Affordable Condo Located in the Heart of the City – $151,222
*Part of the City of Boulder’s Permanently AFFORDABLE HOUSING*. To apply for and be selected for this home, you must be approved by the city. More information is available at: https://bouldercolorado.gov/2510-taft-drive-unit-302. One-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in the heart of Boulder. Just minutes from Folsom Field and the rest of CU...
Colorado Daily
Mountain-centric brokerage intensifies Front Range expansion
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate LLC, a residential real estate brokerage born and raised in Colorado’s mountain communities, is furthering its recent expansion into Front Range markets with the acquisition of the Boulder Valley legacy shop Colorado Landmark Realtors (a trade name for Colorado Landmark-Multiprop Realty Inc.). The...
Westword
Another Win for Attorney Threatened With Jail for Talking to Westword
On August 9, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a significant part of a March 2021 ruling that found subsections of the Colorado statute collectively known as the Children's Code to be unconstitutional, based largely on First Amendment grounds — a decision that flowed from a lawsuit filed by Denver-based attorney Jessica Peck after she was threatened with jail for talking with Westword regarding a 2019 story.
