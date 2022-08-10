I teach an environmental civics course at a high school here in Boulder Valley. I believe deeply in the power of experiential learning, and do my best to employ a problem-based approach where we learn interdisciplinary content by exploring issues that affect our community. This quarter we’re exploring the complex topic of “Water in the West” through the lens of the Gross Dam Expansion, a nuanced local issue happening in my students’ backyards. Our goal is to examine the question: How do we balance human needs and environmental limits?

