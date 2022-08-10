Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Bitcoin dips to support at $24k, but the trend remains positive according to analysts
Data from TradingView shows that bulls ran into resistance at $25,000 during trading on Thursday. Profit taking led...
kitco.com
Ether hits its highest price in 2 months following the successful Merge on its Goerli testnet
Data from TradingView shows that the price action for Ether began to pick up in the early hours...
kitco.com
Bitcoin mining stocks surge alongside rising crypto prices
Over the past month, as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) climbed 26% from a low of $18,930 to...
kitco.com
The IRS ramps up its effort to crack down on crypto tax evaders
Based on court filings in New York and Los Angeles, the agency has asked federal judges for clearance...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Saudi Aramco reports record $48.4B quarterly profits
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Aramco, the largely state-owned Saudi oil company, reported a 90% surge in second-quarter profits on Sunday. Aramco reported $48.4 billion net income for the three-month period ending in June, thought to be one of the largest quarterly profits in history. The quarterly earnings were up nearly...
