Man seriously hurt in shooting on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday in the area of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.
4 vehicle crash causes one vehicle to catch fire in Virginia Beach
Around 1:20 p.m., crews responded to the crash on Indian River Road near CBN. When crews arrived they found four vehicles were involved and called for additional ambulances.
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following shooting in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting near the 2500 block of Airline Boulevard Saturday afternoon.
Man dead, another injured following shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Newport News late Friday evening.
Chief addresses string of double shootings in Newport News
In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it's something police are seeing around the country. Read more: https://bit.ly/3JSxdZH.
Family, friends search again for missing Norfolk teen Kadence Morrell on Saturday
Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her.
Portsmouth Police search for man wanted in connection to toddler's death
Detectives have charged 39-year-old Al Demond McNeil with Second Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm, and Shooting in the Commission of a Felony.
‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk teen continues to search
Her mom told 10 On Your Side that they reported Kadence missing Sunday, but hadn’t seen her since that previous Thursday. Her family thought she was in her room and “not feeling well.”
Police: Toddler dies after being shot in Portsmouth; man wanted
A man is wanted on a murder charge after Portsmouth police say a toddler found shot earlier this week died at the hospital. Read more: https://bit.ly/3dv1vFW.
Former daycare owner arrested after fire left multiple children hurt in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth woman is now facing a long list of charges, months after a fire at a Portsmouth townhome left multiple children hurt. A grand jury indicted Dewanna Seward on 19 different counts of child neglect and cruelty charges. Portsmouth police said they served an arrest...
Storage building catches fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A storage building for landscape equipment and golf carts caught fire overnight at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach. Crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the golf course in the 4700 block of Indian River Road after a passerby saw fire at the far end of the course, per Barbara Morrison with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
Police Arrest Man With Marijuana, Cocaine, Mushrooms During Traffic Stop
SEVERN, Md. — On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Reece Road and Pioneer Drive in Severn when the officer observed suspected marijuana within the vehicle. The driver fled on foot into a wooded area. Other officers responded...
Man sentenced 7 years in prison for having machine gun used in Norfolk shootout
A Virginia Beach man was sentenced on Friday to seven years in prison for possessing a machine gun that was used in a shootout in Norfolk
2 roadwork projects get underway in Virginia Beach next week
The road improvement projects on sections of Shore Drive and Edwin Drive include milling, paving and pavement marking. Work will begin each day at 7 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the following morning.
2 arrested after man killed, another injured in Virginia Beach shooting, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial incident that happened on July 20, 2022. Two men were arrested after a man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Virginia Beach apartment complex on July 20, according to police.
Man attacked at Newport News nightclub, dies from injuries
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 36-year-old man was killed after being attacked in a Newport News nightclub, the city's police department says, and officers have arrested a suspect. The Newport News Police Department tweeted about the case Friday, saying that it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
'Everybody is looking for her': Full week passes in search for missing Virginia teen
NORFOLK, Va. — As days turned into one full calendar week, Geoffrey Koenig can only worry about the whereabouts of his step-sister Kadence Morrell. “Kadence is not the type of person to go and leave. She’s never left before, without telling anyone," he said. Exactly one week has...
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight. Plans to present to city council their concerns about crime in the area.
2-year-old shot in late night Portsmouth shooting
Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that involved a 2-year-old boy late Wednesday night, August 10, 2022.
