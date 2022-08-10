ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstates#Convergence#Violent Crime
WAVY News 10

Storage building catches fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A storage building for landscape equipment and golf carts caught fire overnight at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach. Crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the golf course in the 4700 block of Indian River Road after a passerby saw fire at the far end of the course, per Barbara Morrison with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
YORK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy