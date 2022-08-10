Read full article on original website
Maude
4d ago
Praying for this poor baby!! Parents you must do a better job protecting your children!!! 11 is to young to be walking alone in a large urban area!!
A Normal Person
4d ago
Please communicate with all in the area and surrounding area to find this child because someone saw something. Tell
choleigh j
4d ago
I pray they find this baby safe and unharmed, in Jesus name 🙏🏽
Related
Family desperate to find missing Clayton County woman missing for nearly a week
JONESBORO, Ga. — A Jonesboro family is desperately searching for a loved one they say they haven’t seen since Sunday morning. Family members say Shelby Lynn Robbins Smallwood, 39, was last seen on Bright Street just off of Hwy. 138 in Jonesboro at 11 a.m. on August 7.
CBS 46
11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child. According to police, 11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive. Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: WCFR and WCSO are searching for a missing 84-year-old man
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 12, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 84-year-old man in the Gratis community. Mr. Dennis Tillman, 84, was last seen earlier this afternoon at his home on Jim Daws Spur off Mountain Creek Church Road in Gratis. He is described as an African American male who was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans.
11-year-old Paulding boy hospitalized after being hit by car while running across road
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old is in the hospital after he was hit by a car that he darted out in front of, Georgia State Patrol says. GSP troopers say that the boy was walking back from the convenience store with a friend when he ran out into Macland Road near P.B. Ritch Middle School.
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead in overnight Clayton County shooting, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near College Park. Details are limited, but officers said four people were shot, and one of those victims died. Officers were at the scene on Riverdale Road hours after the shooting on Saturday evening. Police...
CBS 46
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
WJCL
Caught on Camera: 4 suspects arrested in Georgia after shoplifting, high-speed chase
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Above: Watch the dashcam of the incident. Four people were taken into custody in Georgia after a report of shoplifting led to a police chase. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, deputies on August 6 were looking for a silver Ford Focus with four women inside after a reported shoplifting at an outlet store in Dawson County.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia State Police Officer facing rape and kidnapping charges, police say
Terry Payne, 59, has been charged with rape, kidnapping, and more by the Gwinnett County Police Department after officials say that he raped a woman who he went on a date with. The woman told authorities that she agreed to go on a date with Payne where she remembered having a drink with him at a restaurant in Buford and waking up in an unfamiliar location.
3 fatal shootings happen in 1 south Atlanta neighborhood within 24 hours | Residents raise concerns
ATLANTA — People living in south Atlanta are concerned after three fatal shootings took place over a span of 24 hours. A young man was shot at a birthday party on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Earlier that same day, a woman was shot and killed on McWilliams Road. Thursday afternoon, the suspect in the case was involved in a police chase near University Avenue and Pryor Road.
Strange man caught on surveillance camera watching Gwinnett teen through bedroom window
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is warning other parents after her surveillance cameras caught a man peeping through her daughter’s bedroom window as she got ready for school. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Norcross, where neighbors said no one recognized the man. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
6-year-old girl shot 9 times in Atlanta park remains critical, mother says
ATLANTA — A 6-year-old girl who was injured in a mass shooting at an Atlanta park was shot nine times and remains in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe set by her mother. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Serenity Stephens was one of six...
Rome football players jump into action to save woman involved in car wreck
ROME, Ga. — Several Rome football players are getting praise off the field after they jumped into action to save a woman who was involved in a wreck in front of the school. The wreck happened Friday morning in front of Rome High School. Teacher Luis Goya witnessed the...
Gang of female shoplifters stole thousands of dollars worth of men's Nike boxer shorts from Kohl's stores, investigators say
Police say a gang of female shoplifters has stolen thousands of dollars worth of Nike men's boxers from Kohl's stores in Georiga, per Fox 5 Atlanta.
Woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor now being treated at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman who became paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor is being treated in Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Caitlin Jensen is now recovering at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. “There isn’t anywhere I’d rather be than sitting right here in this...
Viral video shows ‘physical altercation’ between Atlanta police officer, woman
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are explaining why they say an officer used force while arresting a woman earlier this week. A video that has since gone viral shows one angle of the arrest. Now, police are releasing the video from the officer’s body-worn camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
nowhabersham.com
Brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith uncover family secrets in their book “Wash: A Banks County Tragedy”
When twin brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith found the old camelback trunk full of secrets in the grandmother’s attic, they were only about ten years old. They asked about the things they found and were told that it was none of their business. Not only that, there seemed to be a cone of silence around everything in the trunk. They had to let their curiosity go about the thing they had found in the trunk.
Mom charged with murder after 4-year-old shoots self with gun day before starting Pre-K
A 4-year-old girl died Sunday after finding her mom's gun in the car and shooting herself, one day before her family says she was supposed to start Pre-K.
wrganews.com
Bartow Home destroyed in Fire on Wednesday night
According to a press release from Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to 492 Barnsley Gardens Rd, Adairsville, Wednesday, 08/10/2022, at approximately 8:49 p.m. The caller advised his house was fully engulfed in flames. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved structure. Multiple...
WXIA 11 Alive
Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
