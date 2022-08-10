ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maude
4d ago

Praying for this poor baby!! Parents you must do a better job protecting your children!!! 11 is to young to be walking alone in a large urban area!!

A Normal Person
4d ago

Please communicate with all in the area and surrounding area to find this child because someone saw something. Tell

choleigh j
4d ago

I pray they find this baby safe and unharmed, in Jesus name 🙏🏽

CBS 46

11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child. According to police, 11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive. Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: WCFR and WCSO are searching for a missing 84-year-old man

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 12, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 84-year-old man in the Gratis community. Mr. Dennis Tillman, 84, was last seen earlier this afternoon at his home on Jim Daws Spur off Mountain Creek Church Road in Gratis. He is described as an African American male who was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 dead in overnight Clayton County shooting, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near College Park. Details are limited, but officers said four people were shot, and one of those victims died. Officers were at the scene on Riverdale Road hours after the shooting on Saturday evening. Police...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia State Police Officer facing rape and kidnapping charges, police say

Terry Payne, 59, has been charged with rape, kidnapping, and more by the Gwinnett County Police Department after officials say that he raped a woman who he went on a date with. The woman told authorities that she agreed to go on a date with Payne where she remembered having a drink with him at a restaurant in Buford and waking up in an unfamiliar location.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

3 fatal shootings happen in 1 south Atlanta neighborhood within 24 hours | Residents raise concerns

ATLANTA — People living in south Atlanta are concerned after three fatal shootings took place over a span of 24 hours. A young man was shot at a birthday party on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Earlier that same day, a woman was shot and killed on McWilliams Road. Thursday afternoon, the suspect in the case was involved in a police chase near University Avenue and Pryor Road.
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith uncover family secrets in their book “Wash: A Banks County Tragedy”

When twin brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith found the old camelback trunk full of secrets in the grandmother’s attic, they were only about ten years old. They asked about the things they found and were told that it was none of their business. Not only that, there seemed to be a cone of silence around everything in the trunk. They had to let their curiosity go about the thing they had found in the trunk.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Bartow Home destroyed in Fire on Wednesday night

According to a press release from Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to 492 Barnsley Gardens Rd, Adairsville, Wednesday, 08/10/2022, at approximately 8:49 p.m. The caller advised his house was fully engulfed in flames. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved structure. Multiple...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

