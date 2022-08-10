Read full article on original website
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
1 Man Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Laguna Beach (Laguna Beach, CA)
According to the statement given by Lt. Cornelius Ashton, a couple was hit by a car on the lighted crosswalk along South Coast Highway on Thursday night. The official stated that the couple had just celebrated their anniversary at Ristorante Rumari when they headed across the [..]
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Resident and Founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants Dies at 99
Salvador Avila – the founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants and a longtime resident of Newport Beach – passed away on July 28 from natural causes at age 99. Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants have been a culinary mainstay in southern California for over 50 years. The restaurants were founded in 1966 by Salvador Avila and his wife, Margarita, who immigrated from Mexico with their children in the late 1950s.
danapointtimes.com
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
theregistrysocal.com
Eberhard Equipment Pays $8.6MM for 9.780 SQFT Industrial Property in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA – August 11, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President David Knowlton and Senior Vice President Steve Ehrich with the Orange County office completed the sale of an industrial facility totaling 9,780 square feet in Santa Ana, California. David and Steve represented the seller, a trust, in the transaction. The buyer, Eberhard Equipment, was represented by Greg Diab and Jack Haley of Lee & Associates. The sale price totaled $8,600,000 or $879 per square foot.
travellemming.com
35 Best Things to Do in Orange County in 2022 (By a Local)
If you’re looking for a quintessential Southern Californian experience filled with theme parks, professional sports games, beaches, and more, then you’ll have a blast discovering the best things to do in Orange County. Located within the greater metropolitan Los Angeles area, Orange County encompasses 34 cities such as...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)
Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
lagunabeachindy.com
Coastal Commission widens scope of Hotel Laguna beach club probe
The California Coastal Commission expanded the scope of its Laguna Beach Club probe to include unoccupied beach chairs and umbrellas staged for guests, state officials wrote in a letter Wednesday. Signs placed on the sand along Hotel Laguna’s northern property line to discourage beachgoers from intermingling with guests of a...
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park
One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
crimevoice.com
Three stabbed outside Costa Mesa nightclub, man and woman arrested
A man and a woman from Newport Beach have been arrested after three men were stabbed outside a Costa Mesa nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were arrested in Irvine on Wednesday, August 3rd, the day after the stabbing. Mason was charged with attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Bakir was charged with accessory after the fact.
OC moving company apologizes after cameras catch workers apparently dumping furniture in Santa Ana
Cameras caught a moving company worker apparently dumping unwanted furniture in Santa Ana. "I told the guy, 'Don't do this because I got you on camera,' and he just starts laughing."
Things to do this week: Aug. 12–18
The only thing hotter than the temperatures in SoCal are the events on this week’s calendar that range from cultural festivities to movies at the beach and a Pride celebration. summer geek guide for nerdtastic events. Aug. 12. Long Beach Jazz Festival. Rainbow Lagoon Park | 400 E. Shoreline...
Nearly a dozen Laguna Beach homes evacuated after water main breaks overnight
Several Laguna Beach residents were displaced early Wednesday morning after a water main break caused mud and debris flow. It was not clear at what time the burst pipe was reported, but Laguna Beach Fire Department crews gave evacuation notice to nearly a dozen homes in the area of two water tanks located at Top of the World and West Ridge Trail. The evacuations, a precaution by firefighters, were expected to be lifted later Wednesday. Investigators with the Laguna Beach County Water District were on scene to investigate the cause of the break, and reported that the main would be repaired and back in service as soon as possible. As a result of the broken main, mud and debris flow traveled onto Laguna Canyon Road at the bottom of the slope, where crews were working to clear the roadway. Laguna Beach Police Department officers closed the road in both directions from El Toro Road to Canyon Acres, and encouraged drivers to seek alternate routes.
Orange County Business Journal
Irvine Co. Sells Hotel Irvine for $135M
The Irvine Company has sold the 541-room Hotel Irvine to Hyatt Hotels for $135 million, marking the second priciest hotel deal in Orange County year to date. It’s a return to the Hyatt name for Hotel Irvine, which was known as the Hyatt Regency Irvine from 1986 to 2013.
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach PD investigating fatal traffic collision at Pacific Coast Highway north of Admiralty Drive
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to a traffic collision on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive, involving a bicyclist and a black 2018 Toyota RAV4. Upon arrival, officers located the bicyclist, a 42-year-old male, in the roadway in...
Shock vid of ‘fire tornado’ in Los Angeles County as fast-moving blaze in California grows to 150 acres in Gorman
SHOCKING video of a so-called fire tornado has emerged as firefighters battle a fast-moving blaze in California. The fire in Los Angeles County has torched 150 acres as 200 firefighters work to get control of the growing flames. The blaze, dubbed the Sam Fire, was burning in the open, hilly...
newportbeachindy.com
New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach
John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in multi-vehicle freeway on Southland freeway
IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County calls for affordable housing proposals
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Wanted: local nonprofits able to pull off low income or rapid housing projects quickly. That’s what Orange County’s office of care coordination is in search of, as it calls for applications to bid for nearly $20 million in federal money over the next three years.
spectrumnews1.com
Michelin Guide adds 18 LA restaurants
Anyone looking for proof that Los Angeles is a haven for globetrotting foodies should check out the list of LA area restaurants the Michelin Guide added Wednesday. The food their inspectors found “is too good to keep a secret,” according to the famed culinary website. The following are...
