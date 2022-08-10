Several Laguna Beach residents were displaced early Wednesday morning after a water main break caused mud and debris flow. It was not clear at what time the burst pipe was reported, but Laguna Beach Fire Department crews gave evacuation notice to nearly a dozen homes in the area of two water tanks located at Top of the World and West Ridge Trail. The evacuations, a precaution by firefighters, were expected to be lifted later Wednesday. Investigators with the Laguna Beach County Water District were on scene to investigate the cause of the break, and reported that the main would be repaired and back in service as soon as possible. As a result of the broken main, mud and debris flow traveled onto Laguna Canyon Road at the bottom of the slope, where crews were working to clear the roadway. Laguna Beach Police Department officers closed the road in both directions from El Toro Road to Canyon Acres, and encouraged drivers to seek alternate routes.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO