The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
TechRadar
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is its most important phone, right now
Within each phone maker’s portfolio, one phone rules them all. The flagship – the standard-bearer for the company’s direction and technology. Maybe not the best-seller, but the flagship is the phone on which a company stakes its reputation. At Apple, it’s the iPhone 13, and its best...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Fold 3: Which one should you buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest in big ol' foldable phones, but is it really worth $600 more than the Fold 3? Here's our verdict.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Design, specs, and everything revealed at Samsung Unpacked
At Samsung Unpacked, the company revealed the iterative upgrade for the Z Fold 4. Here's what we know about Samsung's flagship foldable, from pricing to release date, specs to design upgrades.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 Pro Max to get exclusive 12 MP periscope lens with 6x optical zoom, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to follow suit in 2024
Apple is expected to introduce new camera capabilities with the iPhone 14 launch later this year. Even with the iPhone 14 launch still a few months away, supply chain developments already seem to indicate what's in store for the future. We are now getting to know that the long-rumored periscope lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023 and the iPhone 16 Pro series in 2024.
Digital Trends
Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: best launch deal
If you grew up in the ’90s, then you’re probably familiar with all the cool and awesome tech we were promised and was never delivered, such as flying cars, the ability to learn things at the snap of a finger, and undersea cities. Thankfully, we have gotten some cool stuff, too, like foldable and bendable screens, and the first one to bring that tech to market was Samsung through its Galaxy Z Fold, the first smartphone that can open up to reveal a screen inside. Well, since then, Samsung has been reiterating and fixing the issues that naturally come with a completely new technology paradigm, and now they’ve finally come out with the latest iteration, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza
Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
Engadget
Google's Search AI now looks for general consensus to highlight more trustworthy results
You know that highlighted piece of text at the very top of a Google search results page when you look up a piece of information? That's called a "featured snippet," and it's meant to provide you with a quick answer to your query. Now, Google is making sure that the information it highlights is reliable and accurate by using its latest AI model, the Multitask Unified Model, so that Search can now look for consensus when deciding on a snippet to feature.
CNET
iPhone SE 2022 vs. iPhone 11: How Apple's Cheap Phones Stack Up
The 2022 iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone Apple currently sells at $429 (£419, AU$719), making it an appealing option for shoppers on a budget. But you could say the same about the similarly priced iPhone 11, which offers advantages such as a bigger screen and dual cameras for $499 (£489, AU$849).
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Digging into Samsung's foldables and wearables with Mr Mobile
This week, Cherlynn is joined by guest co-host Sam Rutherford and special guest Michael Fisher (aka The Mr Mobile) to talk about all the things Samsung launched at its Unpacked event this week. Is it a bad thing that the new updates were mostly incremental? Does Samsung need more competition to spur it to do better? How do we feel about the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro after spending almost a full day with them in the real world? Then, we look (dubiously) at the resurrected iOS battery percentage indicator, as well as Kim Kardashian's flesh-colored variants of the Beats Fit Pro.
Engadget
The man who built his own ISP to avoid huge fees is expanding his service
Given a choice between settling for pathetically slow internet speeds from AT&T or paying Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home, Michigan resident Jared Mauch chose option "C": starting up his own fiber internet service provider. Now, he's expanding his service from about 70 customers to nearly 600 thanks to funding aimed at expanding access to broadband internet, Ars Technica has reported.
itechpost.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro: Here's What You Have to Know
Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro on Wednesday. Learn more about their features and whether these Galaxy Watches are right for you. There are two sizes of the Galaxy Watch 5: 40mm and 44mm. It uses Sapphire Crystal glass, which according to Samsung gives its screens a 60% boost in scratch resistance over its predecessors, according to the news story by Engadget.
makeuseof.com
Samsung's New Foldable Phones Are Official: Here Are the Galaxy Flip4 and Galaxy Fold4
After a few months of steady leaks, Samsung has finally unveiled its foldable phones for 2022, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4. The phones aren't massively different to last year's models, barring a significantly upgraded chipset and some welcome polish to the design and software, and the relatively high prices are the same as before.
hypebeast.com
NVIDIA's Omniverse Engine Can Create Hyper-Realistic Digital Avatars
NVIDIA has long been working on artificial intelligence and digital avatars, previously unveiling technology that can turn a 2D image into 3D objects or environments in a matter of milliseconds. Now, the company has unveiled its Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine, designed to make creating digital avatars much easier than before.
CNET
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder: Best Deals on Samsung's New Earbuds
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest product from Samsung in the wireless headphone space. The earbuds were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday and feature a smaller, lighter and more comfortable design. When paired up with a compatible Galaxy phone, the earbuds also support Hi-Fi audio. The...
itechpost.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Pre-Orders, Price, When It Goes on Sale, and More
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has now been revealed at the recent Unpacked 2022 event. Samsung's recent Unpacked event revealed its newest devices, the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. As can be seen in the latest edition of...
OPPO Watch 3 is the first smartwatch with Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon Wear platform
OPPO has introduced the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro, with both smartwatches featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 5100 platform.
Engadget
The Morning After: A humanoid robot and a foldable phone from the same company
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Xiaomi had a busy Thursday. It revealed a new slimmer foldable smartphone to go up against Samsung’s just-announced Galaxy Z Fold 4, then made that appear dull when its own humanoid robot prototype walked on stage. The Xiaomi CyberOne is 177cm (5.8 feet) tall, weighs 52kg (115 pounds) and is, apparently, a Leo. It comes before Tesla’s humanoid vision arrived as a real-world prototype. But there’s some definite style overlap.
TechCrunch
Motorola goes flagship for the latest foldable Razr
The latest version of the product finally bumps it up to legitimately flagship specs with the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip — much like the new Galaxy Fold and Flip and Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 2. And also, much like the new Xiaomi, the 2022 Motorola Razr comes with a major catch: it’s China-only. For now, at least.
Engadget
Apple reportedly wants podcast deals that can lead to TV shows
Apple is no stranger to basing TV shows on podcasts, but it now appears eager to snap up that content as quickly as possible. Bloomberg sources claim Apple has signed a deal with Suave producer Futuro Studios that will fund podcasts in return for the first chance to turn any series into a TV+ movie or show. The tech company has also been negotiating comparable deals and spent as much as $10 million so far, according to the tipsters.
