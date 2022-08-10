ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is its most important phone, right now

Within each phone maker’s portfolio, one phone rules them all. The flagship – the standard-bearer for the company’s direction and technology. Maybe not the best-seller, but the flagship is the phone on which a company stakes its reputation. At Apple, it’s the iPhone 13, and its best...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Watch#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Samsung Phones#Android Apps
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 15 Pro Max to get exclusive 12 MP periscope lens with 6x optical zoom, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to follow suit in 2024

Apple is expected to introduce new camera capabilities with the iPhone 14 launch later this year. Even with the iPhone 14 launch still a few months away, supply chain developments already seem to indicate what's in store for the future. We are now getting to know that the long-rumored periscope lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023 and the iPhone 16 Pro series in 2024.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: best launch deal

If you grew up in the ’90s, then you’re probably familiar with all the cool and awesome tech we were promised and was never delivered, such as flying cars, the ability to learn things at the snap of a finger, and undersea cities. Thankfully, we have gotten some cool stuff, too, like foldable and bendable screens, and the first one to bring that tech to market was Samsung through its Galaxy Z Fold, the first smartphone that can open up to reveal a screen inside. Well, since then, Samsung has been reiterating and fixing the issues that naturally come with a completely new technology paradigm, and now they’ve finally come out with the latest iteration, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza

Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Google's Search AI now looks for general consensus to highlight more trustworthy results

You know that highlighted piece of text at the very top of a Google search results page when you look up a piece of information? That's called a "featured snippet," and it's meant to provide you with a quick answer to your query. Now, Google is making sure that the information it highlights is reliable and accurate by using its latest AI model, the Multitask Unified Model, so that Search can now look for consensus when deciding on a snippet to feature.
SOFTWARE
CNET

iPhone SE 2022 vs. iPhone 11: How Apple's Cheap Phones Stack Up

The 2022 iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone Apple currently sells at $429 (£419, AU$719), making it an appealing option for shoppers on a budget. But you could say the same about the similarly priced iPhone 11, which offers advantages such as a bigger screen and dual cameras for $499 (£489, AU$849).
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Digging into Samsung's foldables and wearables with Mr Mobile

This week, Cherlynn is joined by guest co-host Sam Rutherford and special guest Michael Fisher (aka The Mr Mobile) to talk about all the things Samsung launched at its Unpacked event this week. Is it a bad thing that the new updates were mostly incremental? Does Samsung need more competition to spur it to do better? How do we feel about the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro after spending almost a full day with them in the real world? Then, we look (dubiously) at the resurrected iOS battery percentage indicator, as well as Kim Kardashian's flesh-colored variants of the Beats Fit Pro.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

The man who built his own ISP to avoid huge fees is expanding his service

Given a choice between settling for pathetically slow internet speeds from AT&T or paying Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home, Michigan resident Jared Mauch chose option "C": starting up his own fiber internet service provider. Now, he's expanding his service from about 70 customers to nearly 600 thanks to funding aimed at expanding access to broadband internet, Ars Technica has reported.
INTERNET
itechpost.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro: Here's What You Have to Know

Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro on Wednesday. Learn more about their features and whether these Galaxy Watches are right for you. There are two sizes of the Galaxy Watch 5: 40mm and 44mm. It uses Sapphire Crystal glass, which according to Samsung gives its screens a 60% boost in scratch resistance over its predecessors, according to the news story by Engadget.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Samsung's New Foldable Phones Are Official: Here Are the Galaxy Flip4 and Galaxy Fold4

After a few months of steady leaks, Samsung has finally unveiled its foldable phones for 2022, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4. The phones aren't massively different to last year's models, barring a significantly upgraded chipset and some welcome polish to the design and software, and the relatively high prices are the same as before.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

NVIDIA's Omniverse Engine Can Create Hyper-Realistic Digital Avatars

NVIDIA has long been working on artificial intelligence and digital avatars, previously unveiling technology that can turn a 2D image into 3D objects or environments in a matter of milliseconds. Now, the company has unveiled its Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine, designed to make creating digital avatars much easier than before.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder: Best Deals on Samsung's New Earbuds

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest product from Samsung in the wireless headphone space. The earbuds were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday and feature a smaller, lighter and more comfortable design. When paired up with a compatible Galaxy phone, the earbuds also support Hi-Fi audio. The...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

The Morning After: A humanoid robot and a foldable phone from the same company

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Xiaomi had a busy Thursday. It revealed a new slimmer foldable smartphone to go up against Samsung’s just-announced Galaxy Z Fold 4, then made that appear dull when its own humanoid robot prototype walked on stage. The Xiaomi CyberOne is 177cm (5.8 feet) tall, weighs 52kg (115 pounds) and is, apparently, a Leo. It comes before Tesla’s humanoid vision arrived as a real-world prototype. But there’s some definite style overlap.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Motorola goes flagship for the latest foldable Razr

The latest version of the product finally bumps it up to legitimately flagship specs with the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip — much like the new Galaxy Fold and Flip and Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 2. And also, much like the new Xiaomi, the 2022 Motorola Razr comes with a major catch: it’s China-only. For now, at least.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple reportedly wants podcast deals that can lead to TV shows

Apple is no stranger to basing TV shows on podcasts, but it now appears eager to snap up that content as quickly as possible. Bloomberg sources claim Apple has signed a deal with Suave producer Futuro Studios that will fund podcasts in return for the first chance to turn any series into a TV+ movie or show. The tech company has also been negotiating comparable deals and spent as much as $10 million so far, according to the tipsters.
TV SHOWS

