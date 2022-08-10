ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR Graduates Maryland Conservation Corps Class of 2022

By Maryland Department of Natural Resources
 4 days ago
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) honored 35 members of the 2021-2022 Maryland Conservation Corps during their graduation program on August 3. The ceremony commemorated the members’ completion of 10 months of job training, conservation work, and stewardship with the Maryland Park Service .

Credit: Sara Marcinak

Members from across the country, all between the ages of 17 and 25, completed at least 1,700 hours of service. This year’s crews planted more than 10,046 native trees, bay grasses and plants; treated almost 7,000 trees against harmful insects and diseases; and taught environmental education programs to more than 21,565 students, youth, and park visitors.

From aquatic systems to public lands management, the program offers hands-on, real-world experience in a team-based environment. Many alumni of the program have gone on to conservation careers with organizations, including Maryland DNR, the National Aquarium, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and many others.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio addresses the Maryland Conservation Corps 2022 graduating class. Photo by Sara Marcinak, Maryland DNR Credit: Sara Marcinak / Maryland DNR

The Maryland Conservation Corps, an award-winning AmeriCorps program, has been managed by the Maryland Park Service since 1984.

