Demolition Of Fishtown’s Historic St. Laurentius Church Could Begin This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A historic church in Fishtown could come down this week after being a part of the community for more than a century. Demolition of the old St. Laurentius Church could start on Wednesday.

The city is waiting on final approval from the Department of Licenses and Inspections.

The building on East Berks Street has been slowly falling apart since the Archdiocese closed it in 2014 due to safety concerns.

Plans for what will replace the church are still being determined.