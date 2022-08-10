ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Demolition Of Fishtown’s Historic St. Laurentius Church Could Begin This Week

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEvi8_0hBfNxuo00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A historic church in Fishtown could come down this week after being a part of the community for more than a century. Demolition of the old St. Laurentius Church could start on Wednesday.

The city is waiting on final approval from the Department of Licenses and Inspections.

The building on East Berks Street has been slowly falling apart since the Archdiocese closed it in 2014 due to safety concerns.

Plans for what will replace the church are still being determined.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
billypenn.com

100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin

Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says

U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on Saturday,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishtown#Laurentius#St Laurentius Church#Archdiocese
CBS Philly

North Coventry Township hosts police's annual Fallen Heroes Auto Show

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS)  – A big turnout for North Coventry Township Police's annual Fallen Heroes Auto Show. People came out Saturday to see classic cars and more at the Norco Fire Company in Pottstown.This year, the money raised will go to the families of Warrington K-9 officer Stephen Plum and Hatboro K-9 officer Ryan Allen. Officer Plum died suddenly of cardiac arrest in May. He was close friends with officer Allen who died of complications from a bee sting in April.Their widows are extremely grateful."My husband's accident was in October and, you know, everyone rallied around our family during that time period and the support continues," Whitney Allen, widow of officer Allen, said. "I think it's a wonderful community and support system.""I've really been blown away by the amount of support that we have gotten from everybody," Nancy Plum, widow of officer Plum, said. "It's endless. This far out and people are still reaching out to help us. It's been very inspiring."More than 50 car owners walked away with trophies at the auto show as well.
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Grab a Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs

Any way you slice it, Main Line residents love their pizza. These are 20 of our favorite spots to grab a perfect pie. Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera Pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Extensive Renderings Unveiled for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s New Patient Tower in University City, West Philadelphia

Earlier this year, Philly YIMBY shared a sneak preview of the latest design for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia‘s New Patient Tower (aka Inpatient Tower) proposal at 3501 Civic Center Boulevard (alternately 515 Osler Circle) in the Medical District in University City, West Philadelphia. Today we share an expanded set of renderings and schematics for the development, as seen in a Civic Design Review submission. Designed by Ballinger, with ZGF Architects as the consultant and interiors/clinical architects, the 1.4 million-square-foot facility will cost $1.9 billion to construct, which poises it a major component of CHOP’s $3.4 billion development plan. The new building’s roughly 480 beds will provide a significant capacity boost for its medical campus. At 434 feet and 26 stories in height, the sleek, curvy tower will rise well above the roughly 300-foot high-rise plateau of the Medical District, making a significant impact on the local skyline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

BLUE BELL, Pa. — This is quite a family tree. A Pennsylvania woman celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild -- three months before her 100th birthday. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am,” Marguerite Trenwith Koller told WCAU-TV. The television station reported that Koller, who...
BLUE BELL, PA
NBC New York

Watch: Group of Teens Ransack Philadelphia Restaurant

Video shows the chaotic moments a large group of teens force themselves into a Philadelphia restaurant, only to begin ransacking the place. The ordeal happened Saturday night at the Zion Cuisine restaurant in Germantown and involved some 15 to 20 youths, the restaurant’s owner told NBC10. The group flipped...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Temple's faculty union says mask policy for fall semester is 'irresponsible,' tells school to follow the science

Following most of the country's ease on COVID-19 restrictions, Temple University has made wearing masks optional in all non-healthcare buildings on its campus for the upcoming fall semester. The school's faculty union – the Temple Association of University Professionals – called the university's decision "irresponsible" in a statement on Wednesday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy