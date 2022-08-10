Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Powhatan Indians

Effective: 2022-08-10 18:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Amelia; Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Goochland; Hanover; Henrico; Powhatan The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Richmond in central Virginia Chesterfield County in central Virginia Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia Western Henrico County in central Virginia Southwestern Hanover County in central Virginia Northeastern Amelia County in central Virginia Southeastern Powhatan County in central Virginia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 602 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wyndham to near Sabot to near Chula, moving east to southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Wyndham and Manakin around 610 PM EDT. Tuckahoe around 615 PM EDT. Moseley around 625 PM EDT. Laurel around 635 PM EDT. Glen Allen around 640 PM EDT. Richmond, University Of Richmond, Bon Air, Virginia Union University, Downtown Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University, Mechanicsville, Lakeside, East Highland Park and Chesterfield Court House around 645 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Crozier, Pilkinton, Johnsons Springs, Pocahontas State Park, Skinquarter, Solomons Store, Beach, Chamberlayne, Fine Creek Mills and Roslyn Hills. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
