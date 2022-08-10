ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Powhatan Indians

By Sean Robertson
Powhatan Indians

2021 Record: 7-4

Playoff Record: Lost to Varina 22-21 in double ot in 1st round of Region 4B.

Head Coach: Mike Henderson (4th season)

Returning Starters: 3

Team Note: This will be one of Henderson's youngest teams he has ever coached. Only 18 seniors and three starters are back from last year's playoff team.

Watch Final Score Friday Season 28 Aug. 26 - Nov. 18 at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

