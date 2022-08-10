ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford families express outrage following new evidence in HS shooting case

By Kiara Hay
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
On Tuesday, Oxford High School parents took turns airing out their fury towards the Oxford School Board for what they consider to be a lack of transparency and inaction.

This comes after new video evidence allegedly shows a security guard walking past deceased victim Tate Myre bleeding out on the floor.

She also allegedly entered the bathroom where the Oxford shooter and two other victims were but failed to clear it out.

That security guard says she thought the shooting was a drill.

"It's ridiculous you guys don't care about the kids," Tate Myre's father Buck Myre said. "8 ½ months later not an answer on what went wrong that day. No investigation. No police report."

Several Oxford parents decided to take matters into their own hands by investing in a separate investigation. Now, they are alleging in a lawsuit that an armed security guard not only walked passed a bloody Tate Myre but also could have prevented Justin Shilling from dying.

The school board expressed regret for not being able to provide all the answers and spoke about restoring trust in the community, but Myre left them with this.

"One last thing Tom. I got this check in the mail from you, about 800 bucks, and um, I don't want your money. There is blood on it."

At the time, 7 Action News is still working to learn what that money was for.

