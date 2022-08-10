ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fox News

Texas collecting donations from public to help fund transportation costs of migrants sent to NYC, DC

The state of Texas is collecting donations from the public to help fund the transportation of migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City. "In the wake of President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions, Governor Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. You can donate online now by credit card* or donate by mail by sending a check to the address below," a message reads on the website for the Office of the Governor.
Fox News

Could a 2024 White House bid affect DeSantis' gubernatorial run? Strategists say it could

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been strategic in deflecting any 2024 presidential talk as he endeavors in his gubernatorial re-election campaign in the Sunshine State. Despite efforts to mitigate any conversations about his unconfirmed presidential run, talk surrounding his potentially joining former President Trump as vice president on the ticket or even running for president himself could sway votes in his home state this November.
Fox News

Al Franken tweets Liz Cheney endorsement, jokes it will 'carry weight' with Wyoming Republicans

Former Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken took to Twitter on Saturday to endorse Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney in her bid to win re-election in Wyoming. "I’ve decided to endorse @RepLizCheney for the Republican nomination for the House seat In Wyoming it’s my first time endorsing in a GOP primary," the former senator tweeted. "But I think Al Franken’s support will carry a lot of weight with WY Republicans."
Fox News

DeSantis' new Gadsden flag Florida license plate 'symbolizes a dangerous far-right extremist ideology:' NPR

NPR reported on Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tweet of a new Florida license plate with the Gadsden flag has "reopened the debate" over the flag’s controversy. Scott Neuman’s report claimed that, despite the famous "Don’t Tread on Me" flag existing since the founding of the nation, it is now associated with "far-right extremist ideology."
News Break
Fox News

Dana Perino’s Complete Conversation With Sen. Tim Scott

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has been a star in the Republican party for years. His efforts to address America’s polarization and find bipartisan compromises on key issues has earned him the respect from his colleagues on both sides of the aisles. Recently, FOX News’ Dana Perino guest hosted...
Fox News

Fox News

