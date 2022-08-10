Minors: Tatis finding timing with Missions; Pomeranz throws for Storm

The Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. looks on during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on Thursday, July 7, 2022 in San Diego. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Fernando Tatis Jr. is finding his timing.

The 23-year-old superstar doubled, tripled, walked twice and scored two runs in Double-A San Antonio’s 6-5 win at Frisco on Tuesday, Tatis’ third rehab game since leaving the Padres over the weekend.

Tatis had been 0-for-5 in two games before Tuesday’s breakout. He was due to start in center field Tuesday before moving to shortstop to keep him off rain-slicked grass in Frisco. He played six innings in the field Tuesday before he was lifted for a pinch-runner after his seventh-inning triple.

Tatis is expected to see time in center field in the coming days.

First baseman Yorman Rodriguez (.761 OPS) drove in two runs on two hits, including a double, and left fielder Tirso Ornelas (.762 OPS) went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run scored.

Right-hander Henry Henry (3-0, 5.20 ERA) struck out five and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in five innings in the win.

San Antonio is 53-48.

TRIPLE-A EL PASO (59-46)

Sugar Land 12, Chihuahuas 11: 1B Taylor Kohlwey hit his 10 th homer and drove in three runs while hitting for the cycle. DH Luis Campusano (.869 OPS) drove in three runs on two hits, including 11 th homer. 3B Brett Sullivan (.802 OPS) went 3-for-4 with two homers, giving him seven on the season. RF Matt Beaty (.880 OPS) went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored to continue his rehab assignment. RHP Pedro Avila (5.83) allowed four runs on three hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings in the start. LHP Tom Cosgrove (2-1, 4.70) allowed three runs in an inning of work to get the blown save and the loss.

HIGH SINGLE-A FORT WAYNE (44-59)

Lake County 3, TinCaps 1: CF Joshua Mears (.807 OPS) went 2-for-3 with his 12 th homer and a double. RHP Efrain Contreras (5.26) struck out four over three shutout, no-hit innings in the start.

LOW SINGLE-A LAKE ELSINORE (62-41)

Storm 5, Rancho Cucamonga 4: LHP Drew Pomeranz (flexor tendon) allowed a run on two hits while striking out one in his first rehab appearance with the Storm. He struck out two in a scoreless inning on Friday in rookie ball. RHP Duncan Snider (4-0, 2.17) allowed three runs in six innings of relief for the win. RF Justin Farmer (.749 OPS) went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. SS Jackson Merrill (.848 OPS) went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored.

ROOKIE ACL PADRES (24-21)

Padres 2, White Sox 1 (7): 2B Graham Pauley (1.030 OPS) went 1-for-3 with his third double and 3B Josttin Diaz (.758 OPS) went 2-for-3 with an RBI and his fourth steal. LF Juan Murillo (.855 OPS) went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. RHP Miguel Rondon (5.61) struck out six over 3 2/3 innings of one-run ball in relief.





ROOKIE DSL PADRES (30-18)

Padres 11, Reds 1 (7): 1B Oliver Carrillo (1.262 OPS) drove in four runs on three hits, including his seventh and eighth homers. LF Jose Cordero (.792 OPS) went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. RHP Yariel Moreno (6-0, 1.56) struck out four over 2 1/3 shutout innings in relief after RHP Jhosep Chirinos (1.67) struck out seven over four innings of one-run ball.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .