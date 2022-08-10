Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
Community Members Clean Up Target
You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
North Coast Journal
Martinis by the Bay Tonight!
Shaken, stirred, dirty, neat. To twist or not? However you like yours, Martinis by the Bay has got a cocktail for you ($50 for a quintet of tastes). Join members of the Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wharfinger Building for the sipping soiree — a benefit for the Humboldt County Search & Rescue Dog Unit. This good time for a good cause serves up specialty cocktails, appetizers, music and a cocktail-themed silent auction. Ages 21 and up. More info at swrotary.org.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Dangerous Levels of Cyanobacteria Identified in Big Lagoon
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. Local Public and Environmental Health officials are warning recreational users of all bodies of fresh water to avoid contact with cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins earlier this week.
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
kiem-tv.com
Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) As the fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River, evacuation warnings are still in place around Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer and Trinity Village. Some residents tell us that staying in their homes provides them with comfort. This includes taking all precautions possible to protect their property from the dangerous fires.
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow
Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow as it has now burned 12,375 acres with 0% containment. “Yesterday we had a strong inversion layer and marine layer that increased our relative humidity, which really gave us a significant help across the entire fire area. Today that will be going down, […] The post The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11
HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th
(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Harris Street Closed in Front of Redwood Acres After Speeding Motorist Almost Hits Firefighter
Humboldt County Roads, following a request from CAL FIRE, has closed Harris Street in Eureka between Hubbard Lane and Viale Avenue. This closure is to facilitate the safety of first responders and support staff assigned to the CAL FIRE incident base camp operating out of Redwood Acres Fairground. This section of Harris Street is restricted to emergency response vehicles and civilian personnel working under contract and assigned by CAL FIRE to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex.
KDRV
Six Rivers National Forest issues emergency area closure today
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- The Six Rivers National Forest implemented an emergency area closure today for all roads, trails and land on the Lower Trinity Ranger District because of the SRF Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers National Forest (SRNF) Office says, "For the purposes of public and firefighter safety, on...
North Coast Journal
UPDATE: New Evacuation Zone, Hazardous to Unhealthy Air Near Six Rivers Complex as Fire Continues to Grow
The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services has announced a new Evacuation Order due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire in the HUM-E063-B zone south of Willow Creek but states there is “no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.”. The OES also announced that zone HUM-E057 has been...
kymkemp.com
Burnt Ranch Area Severely Impacted by Hazardous Smoke from the SRLC
Residents near the Hoopa and Willow Creek areas are experiencing hazardous air quality due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fires. According to the air quality maps from the Purple Air website the Burnt Ranch area is being the most impacted by the smoke. As of 2:23 p.m. on August...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Redding Residents Arrested Following Strong-Arm Robbery of Booze and Food at the Valley West Ray’s Food Place, Arcata Police Say
On 08/10/22, at approximately 1225 hours, officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to Rays Food Place (5000 Valley West Blvd) on the report of a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised by the on-site security officer, two males had entered the business and filled a cart...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata Man Sentenced to 13 Years for Stabbing Homeless Man in Old Town
An Arcata man was sentenced this morning to 13 years in state prison for stabbing and attempting to kill a homeless man who was asleep on an Old Town street. Judge Kelly Neel handed Tory Tasi Parker Mamea the maximum term of nine years for the attempted murder of Timothy Edward Hansen. Mamea received an additional three years for causing great bodily injury and one more year for using a knife.
kymkemp.com
Suspect in Arson of an Occupied Tent Captured With Help of Multiple Agencies, Says DNSO
This is a press release from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. Sheriff Garrett Scott would like to commend the Yurok Tribal Police Department for an outstanding investigation and the arrest of Nikwich Nez, who posed a serious threat to the public.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:25 p.m.] A New Fire Near Hayfork
A new fire broke out about 1:45 p.m. east of Hayfork. The fire near Summit Creek, as of 2:10 is about 1/4 acres burning in grass and woodland, was reported to be threatening structures said emergency personnel speaking over the scanner. UPDATE 2:25 p.m.: “We’ve got a hose lay around...
2news.com
Three People Arrested On Burglary And Fraud Charges In Humboldt County
The investigation began back in June, 2022 over reports of a residential and commercial burglary. Several people have been arrested in connection with several burglaries and thefts in the Humboldt County area.
mendofever.com
66-Year-Old Willits Woman Dies in Car Accident Along Sherwood Road
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Office:. On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
kymkemp.com
8 New Hospitalizations, 438 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period
Humboldt County Public Health reported today eight new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, two in their 50s, three in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 or older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 309 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well...
kymkemp.com
Two Redding Teens Arrested After Allegedly Wielding a Gun During Robbery at Ray’s Food Place
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/10/22, at approximately 1225 hours, officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to Rays Food Place...
