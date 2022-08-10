ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

Community Members Clean Up Target

You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Martinis by the Bay Tonight!

Shaken, stirred, dirty, neat. To twist or not? However you like yours, Martinis by the Bay has got a cocktail for you ($50 for a quintet of tastes). Join members of the Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wharfinger Building for the sipping soiree — a benefit for the Humboldt County Search & Rescue Dog Unit. This good time for a good cause serves up specialty cocktails, appetizers, music and a cocktail-themed silent auction. Ages 21 and up. More info at swrotary.org.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Dangerous Levels of Cyanobacteria Identified in Big Lagoon

Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. Local Public and Environmental Health officials are warning recreational users of all bodies of fresh water to avoid contact with cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins earlier this week.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
Eureka, CA
Lifestyle
City
Eureka, CA
kiem-tv.com

Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) As the fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River, evacuation warnings are still in place around Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer and Trinity Village. Some residents tell us that staying in their homes provides them with comfort. This includes taking all precautions possible to protect their property from the dangerous fires.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow as it has now burned 12,375 acres with 0% containment. “Yesterday we had a strong inversion layer and marine layer that increased our relative humidity, which really gave us a significant help across the entire fire area. Today that will be going down, […] The post The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11

HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th

(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfw#Briefs#Fundraising#Moose#Bear River
lostcoastoutpost.com

Harris Street Closed in Front of Redwood Acres After Speeding Motorist Almost Hits Firefighter

Humboldt County Roads, following a request from CAL FIRE, has closed Harris Street in Eureka between Hubbard Lane and Viale Avenue. This closure is to facilitate the safety of first responders and support staff assigned to the CAL FIRE incident base camp operating out of Redwood Acres Fairground. This section of Harris Street is restricted to emergency response vehicles and civilian personnel working under contract and assigned by CAL FIRE to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex.
EUREKA, CA
KDRV

Six Rivers National Forest issues emergency area closure today

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- The Six Rivers National Forest implemented an emergency area closure today for all roads, trails and land on the Lower Trinity Ranger District because of the SRF Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers National Forest (SRNF) Office says, "For the purposes of public and firefighter safety, on...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
lostcoastoutpost.com

Arcata Man Sentenced to 13 Years for Stabbing Homeless Man in Old Town

An Arcata man was sentenced this morning to 13 years in state prison for stabbing and attempting to kill a homeless man who was asleep on an Old Town street. Judge Kelly Neel handed Tory Tasi Parker Mamea the maximum term of nine years for the attempted murder of Timothy Edward Hansen. Mamea received an additional three years for causing great bodily injury and one more year for using a knife.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 2:25 p.m.] A New Fire Near Hayfork

A new fire broke out about 1:45 p.m. east of Hayfork. The fire near Summit Creek, as of 2:10 is about 1/4 acres burning in grass and woodland, was reported to be threatening structures said emergency personnel speaking over the scanner. UPDATE 2:25 p.m.: “We’ve got a hose lay around...
HAYFORK, CA
mendofever.com

66-Year-Old Willits Woman Dies in Car Accident Along Sherwood Road

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Office:. On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
GARBERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy