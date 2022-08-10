ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

localsyr.com

Section III football holds media day ahead of 2022 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another season of high school football inches closer in Central New York. On Thursday, teams gathered at Cicero-North Syracuse High School at the Michael J. Bragman Athletic Complex for media day ahead of the 2022 season. Many teams have been preparing on the field and...
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days

BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
BOONVILLE, NY
Big Frog 104

15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville

It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
BOUCKVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Hidden CNY: Tuscarora Lake Offers Great Fishing Spot

Take a trip to Tuscarora Lake in Erieville and you will find a beautiful lake nestled in the hills of Madison County that fly fishing expert that Dan Morgan of Project Healing Waters says is home to a wide variety of fish. "This lake has a number of fish including...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn State Street Plaza Opens with Ribbon Cutting (Photos)

Friday afternoon was the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Auburn’s State Street Plaza. Representing New York State was Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation, & Historic Preservation Erik Kulliseid, who said locations like these are vital to communities. The 1.4 million dollar plaza, located at...
AUBURN, NY
clearpublicist.com

No shoes? Kenny Chesney’s real brand is entertaining (Syracuse live performance evaluate, photos)

Couple of place singers have developed a brand for by themselves as perfectly as Kenny Chesney. Chesney phone calls his admirers the No Shoes Country, proudly flying a black flag with a cranium and crossbones when hawking solutions like boat wash, rum, garments and sandals. Some of it is about serving to ocean conservation teams and some of it is about making funds, but mainly it’s about a lifestyle — singing feel-good tunes although sporting a straw cowboy hat on a beach future to the bluest h2o you have at any time viewed.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Brockway Truck Show Parade and Display; Tomorrow

The 22nd annual Brockway Truck show is on a roll this weekend, and unlike past years is taking place in downtown Homer. Scheduled today, a live auction beginning at 7pm followed by a firework display at dusk. X101 will be broadcasting live and on-location from 10-noon tomorrow in downtown Homer among the vendors, music and entertainment along Main Street and the Village Green.
HOMER, NY
FL Radio Group

No HABs on Canandaigua Lake

Another of the Finger Lakes is free of Harmful Algal Blooms. A Friday water quality update from the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association says that no HABs were reported on the lake. Seneca Lake has also been reported as HAB free. Isolated blooms have been spotted on Owasco, Skaneateles, Cayuga, Keuka,...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
iheartoswego.com

A New Experience Comes To Hannibal

Jessica Wakefield, a certified yoga teacher and Caren Thompson, a Licensed Massage Therapist and Certified Aromatherapist are opening an exciting new business in Hannibal, NY. Peace, Love, and A Fuller Experience is a shared space of a yoga studio and massage room with a storefront that offers organic herbal teas, organic coffee, herbal tinctures, essential oil blends, gemstones, and natural wall hanging art with a growing inventory. They’re hosting their Grand Opening this Saturday, August 13th beginning at 10:00 a.m.
HANNIBAL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Historic Moment: Natural gas comes to Skaneateles

January 1951, Frank Smith and John Bodecker from Associated Electric and Gas Corporation appeared before the village board of trustees to propose a franchise to deliver natural gas to village residents. The franchise would be with Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation. At that time the only gas fuel available was bottled gas (propane). Many village residents use electricity for cooking partially due to the village’s low electric rates. The board took no action on the matter pending the return of the Associated men in two months. At that time there was little demand or interest in natural gas as a fuel, but the board’s final reaction to the matter would be gauged by local interest.
SKANEATELES, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oswego County family spread kindness in son’s memory

An Oswego County family is working to turn their heartbreak into a way to spread kindness and love within the community. “Andrew was truly just joy and love. He had kindness, and he always made people laugh,” said Andrew’s mom, Christina Tracy. When she and Andrew’s dad, Steve,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake

Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: National expert projects starting line-up with 3 guards

I’m really curious to see what starting line-up Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim employs to begin the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. The Orange returns two starters from last season’s group that went 16-17, rising senior guard Joe Girard III and rising senior center Jesse Edwards, who is returning from an injury that he suffered last February.
SYRACUSE, NY

