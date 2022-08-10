Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Section III football holds media day ahead of 2022 season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another season of high school football inches closer in Central New York. On Thursday, teams gathered at Cicero-North Syracuse High School at the Michael J. Bragman Athletic Complex for media day ahead of the 2022 season. Many teams have been preparing on the field and...
flackbroadcasting.com
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville
It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
cnycentral.com
Hidden CNY: Tuscarora Lake Offers Great Fishing Spot
Take a trip to Tuscarora Lake in Erieville and you will find a beautiful lake nestled in the hills of Madison County that fly fishing expert that Dan Morgan of Project Healing Waters says is home to a wide variety of fish. "This lake has a number of fish including...
Auburn State Street Plaza Opens with Ribbon Cutting (Photos)
Friday afternoon was the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Auburn’s State Street Plaza. Representing New York State was Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation, & Historic Preservation Erik Kulliseid, who said locations like these are vital to communities. The 1.4 million dollar plaza, located at...
clearpublicist.com
No shoes? Kenny Chesney’s real brand is entertaining (Syracuse live performance evaluate, photos)
Couple of place singers have developed a brand for by themselves as perfectly as Kenny Chesney. Chesney phone calls his admirers the No Shoes Country, proudly flying a black flag with a cranium and crossbones when hawking solutions like boat wash, rum, garments and sandals. Some of it is about serving to ocean conservation teams and some of it is about making funds, but mainly it’s about a lifestyle — singing feel-good tunes although sporting a straw cowboy hat on a beach future to the bluest h2o you have at any time viewed.
Syracuse Basketball: Not feeling great that SU will make 4-star PG’s list cut
Fast-rising 2023 prospect Elmarko Jackson, a four-star point guard who holds a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, plans to trim down his list of remaining contenders in the “coming days,” according to a report from college basketball insider Adam Zagoria. The 6-foot-4 Jackson, who earned a flood of praise...
wxhc.com
Brockway Truck Show Parade and Display; Tomorrow
The 22nd annual Brockway Truck show is on a roll this weekend, and unlike past years is taking place in downtown Homer. Scheduled today, a live auction beginning at 7pm followed by a firework display at dusk. X101 will be broadcasting live and on-location from 10-noon tomorrow in downtown Homer among the vendors, music and entertainment along Main Street and the Village Green.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: ‘Cuse starting ‘to be really active’ with 5-star big man
About a year ago at the Orange’s annual Elite Camp, Syracuse basketball coaches made their first scholarship offer to a high-school prospect in the rising-junior cycle, and that player is 2024 five-star big man Donnie Freeman. By all accounts, according to a variety of media reports in recent months,...
House of the Week: Skaneateles’ Brooklawn Lane gave its new owners a chance to be creative
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – When Ted and Nancy Norman were working on their new home 1992 West Lake Road near Skaneateles, they had a simple goal. “I want people in awe when they visit,” Nancy said. “I want them to want to look around.”
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
Grand Opening Of Camper’s Village In Fulton Announced
FULTON – Wilkins RV is proud to announce the grand opening of Camper’s Village at its Fulton location. Campers Village is CNY’s only wooded RV Showroom where you can view 50 RVs through the unique experience of an actual campground setting. On August 19 and 20, Wilkins...
Kenny Chesney is Helping Save CNY Dogs at Syracuse Concert
Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse. Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.
No HABs on Canandaigua Lake
Another of the Finger Lakes is free of Harmful Algal Blooms. A Friday water quality update from the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association says that no HABs were reported on the lake. Seneca Lake has also been reported as HAB free. Isolated blooms have been spotted on Owasco, Skaneateles, Cayuga, Keuka,...
iheartoswego.com
A New Experience Comes To Hannibal
Jessica Wakefield, a certified yoga teacher and Caren Thompson, a Licensed Massage Therapist and Certified Aromatherapist are opening an exciting new business in Hannibal, NY. Peace, Love, and A Fuller Experience is a shared space of a yoga studio and massage room with a storefront that offers organic herbal teas, organic coffee, herbal tinctures, essential oil blends, gemstones, and natural wall hanging art with a growing inventory. They’re hosting their Grand Opening this Saturday, August 13th beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Historic Moment: Natural gas comes to Skaneateles
January 1951, Frank Smith and John Bodecker from Associated Electric and Gas Corporation appeared before the village board of trustees to propose a franchise to deliver natural gas to village residents. The franchise would be with Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation. At that time the only gas fuel available was bottled gas (propane). Many village residents use electricity for cooking partially due to the village’s low electric rates. The board took no action on the matter pending the return of the Associated men in two months. At that time there was little demand or interest in natural gas as a fuel, but the board’s final reaction to the matter would be gauged by local interest.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oswego County family spread kindness in son’s memory
An Oswego County family is working to turn their heartbreak into a way to spread kindness and love within the community. “Andrew was truly just joy and love. He had kindness, and he always made people laugh,” said Andrew’s mom, Christina Tracy. When she and Andrew’s dad, Steve,...
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake
Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: National expert projects starting line-up with 3 guards
I’m really curious to see what starting line-up Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim employs to begin the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. The Orange returns two starters from last season’s group that went 16-17, rising senior guard Joe Girard III and rising senior center Jesse Edwards, who is returning from an injury that he suffered last February.
