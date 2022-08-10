MTA toll plan: Driving into lower Manhattan could cost up to $23

The MTA is moving forward with a plan to reduce the amount of traffic in Manhattan by charging tolls to drive below 60th Street.

The MTA has released several different scenarios with toll rates ranging from $9 to $23 based peak times.

The plan proposes peak times from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends.

The plan says the estimated the number of vehicles entering the Central Business District would decline by 15.4% to 19.9% - reducing traffic congestion, improving air quality, and increasing reliability of bus service.

Among the key findings of the assessment are:

· Implementation of tolls would achieve the purpose and need of the project – to reduce traffic congestion in the Manhattan CBD in a manner that will generate revenue for future transportation improvements.

· With initiation of the program, the number of vehicles entering the CBD would decline by 15.4% to 19.9%, depending on the tolling scenario. Traffic elsewhere in the region would change between -1.5% to 0.2%, depending on the location and the tolling scenario.

· Air quality would improve overall, with greater beneficial effects within and closer to the CBD.

· Reduction in traffic would result in increased reliability of bus service

· Increase in transit ridership of 1% to 2%

A series of public hearings on the plan will take place from Aug. 25 through Aug. 31. The MTA plans of having the congestion pricing plan in place by 2023.

For more information on the public hearings and to review the Environmental Assessment document, click here.