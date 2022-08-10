ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

MTA toll plan: Driving into lower Manhattan could cost up to $23

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04RqLY_0hBfMP4100

The MTA is moving forward with a plan to reduce the amount of traffic in Manhattan by charging tolls to drive below 60th Street.

The MTA has released several different scenarios with toll rates ranging from $9 to $23 based peak times.

The plan proposes peak times from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends.

The plan says the estimated the number of vehicles entering the Central Business District would decline by 15.4% to 19.9% - reducing traffic congestion, improving air quality, and increasing reliability of bus service.

Among the key findings of the assessment are:

·        Implementation of tolls would achieve the purpose and need of the project – to reduce traffic congestion in the Manhattan CBD in a manner that will generate revenue for future transportation improvements.

·        With initiation of the program, the number of vehicles entering the CBD would decline by 15.4% to 19.9%, depending on the tolling scenario. Traffic elsewhere in the region would change between -1.5% to 0.2%, depending on the location and the tolling scenario.

·        Air quality would improve overall, with greater beneficial effects within and closer to the CBD.

·        Reduction in traffic would result in increased reliability of bus service

·        Increase in transit ridership of 1% to 2%

A series of public hearings on the plan will take place from Aug. 25 through Aug. 31. The MTA plans of having the congestion pricing plan in place by 2023.

For more information on the public hearings and to review the Environmental Assessment document, click here.

Comments / 24

AP_000059.842b3bf0b2e94a749a75f9bb4769dfa1.1456
2d ago

Everyone is going to pay. MTA refuses to realize not all people work in an office. I will certainly pass the congestion price cost onto my customers. We need to start a class action and put a stop to MTA overreact.

Reply
7
...ha..
2d ago

MTA putting these tolls to get money to repair what? Haven’t seen any and if I do it makes driving worst it takes years to finish. Then the subway is no better you rising your life there. Cannot win with them. They will still have their chauffeur driving them around in their comfort.

Reply
3
Tremel Davis
2d ago

Funny how they plan on taking the money from the poor bard on the map Ben the poor rich in the lower manhattan area.. anything from Central Park & up where the wealthy live is off limits. All directions shown on this diagram point to the least fortunate ether NY or NJ including manhattan

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Some NYC vehicles get speed-limiting technology installed — but not the mayor’s

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced technology installation in some of the city’s fleet of vehicles on Thursday that have made speeding impossible. As of June 30, the intelligent speed assist technology has been installed in 50 of the city’s vehicles as part of an $80,000 pilot program that limits speeds based on an area’s speed limits, Adams said during a Brooklyn press conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
Manhattan, NY
Cars
City
Manhattan, NY
W42ST.nyc

As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds

As West Side locals and politicians rowdily rallied for a Hell’s Kitchen subway stop, a weakened enthusiasm for weekday commuting has threatened the MTA’s funding negotiations with the city.  According to Crain’s New York Business, the agency’s weekday ridership has plateaued at approximately 60 percent of its pre-pandemic numbers, leaving the transit authority with a […] The post As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Tolling#Lower Manhattan#Cbd
News 12

Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train. According to the agency, it happened around 8:30 p.m. west of Paterson Station in Paterson. The Main Bergen County Line train 65 left Hoboken around 7:57 p.m. and was on its way to Suffern when the man was hit.
PATERSON, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Could toll lanes fix parkway’s ‘Bloody Alley’?

Anyone driving on the Southern State Parkway knows it’s not an easy highway to travel. There are a lot of accidents, but there’s simply too many vehicles. But one fix offered by the Long Island Contractors Association and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages might not get the happiest reception: They propose adding a toll lane for carpoolers.
MALVERNE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

MTA continues crackdown on toll evaders, as bogus plates result in roughly 2,000 summonses so far this year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The MTA has a message for the thousands of toll evaders throughout the region; pay your tolls or lose your car. On Monday, MTA Bridges & Tunnels officials invited the Advance/SILive.com to visit the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to speak with agency officers about their work identifying and interdicting vehicles using fake, covered or obstructed license plates to avoid tolls.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
MTA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

See inside the new Grand Central Madison LIRR Station

The much-anticipated new LIRR station in midtown, officially dubbed Grand Central Madison, will soon open—and we’ve got the pictures to prove it. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) released a series of photos from the new 700,000-square-foot terminal following a tour of the space by officials that included Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

These are the slowest, least reliable buses in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Traffic and congestion can bring commutes to a halt and low speeds can make bus trips seem as if they’re taking forever.  Two transit advocacy groups recognized the slowest and most unreliable local buses with the “Pokey” and “Schleppie” awards. The Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter used data and MTA real-time information to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

99K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy