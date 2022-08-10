ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcitymetro.com

Alumni stories: It was all love then; it’s all love now

I had initially ruled out NC Central because my father was an alumni, and I didn’t want to be one of those legacy kids — “Oh, you only came here because of your father.” I’m from Greensboro, and I didn’t want to stay in Greensboro, so that is why A&T was out.
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

Meet Former Hornets Player George Lynch Saturday August 20th!

This event is called the Power 98/Healthy Blue Community Block party happening on August 20, 2022 from 12pm to 2pm at Johnson C. Smith University located at 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina. Please come for the fun but Former Hornets Player George Lynch will be at the event...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Celebration: Gussie Taylor Dennis marks her 105th birthday on Aug. 10

Greenville, SC native and former teacher now lives in Huntersville. The world has changed quite a bit since Gussie Taylor Dennis was born 105 years ago in Greenville, S.C. Born Gussie Evans on Aug. 10, 1917, to sharecroppers Broadus Evans Sr. and Blanch Sullivan, her family included eight siblings who worked on a cotton plantation. Gussie, however, was focused on life beyond the land.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTV

5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Burrito In North Carolina Is Right Here In Charlotte

Sometimes, you just have to have a big fat delicious meaty saucy burrito and you won’t have to go far to get the best one in the state. According to the Charlotte Observer, Yelp did a survey of the best places in North Carolina to get that Mexican delicacy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Unlimited

Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in Charlotte

One of Charlotte's newest spots is already known as the "best pizza in town". But how did it all begin? We'll tell you about the story behind the "now" famous pizza place. Kerrel and Nkem Thompson opened up Bird Pizzeria in Charlotte in Dec 2021. At the beginning of the pandemic, the couple thought about what they could do while everyone else stayed inside. After brainstorming, they realized there was a lot of leftover dough at home and decided to use it to bake homemade pizza.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mynews13.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus EDC: NASCAR building new facility in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR announced today that construction will begin on a brand new state-of-the-art Productions facility later this summer. The 58,000 square-foot facility will be built on the land adjacent to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. The Cabarrus EDC says the new facility will house...
CONCORD, NC
Robb Report

This New Luxury Hotel Package in Charlotte Gives You a Chauffeur and a Private Rooftop Cabana

Click here to read the full article. Things are getting a little more lavish in Charlotte, North Carolina. To celebrate its first year in business, the Queen City’s JW Marriott hotel is launching an ultra-plus new offering filled with five-star amenities for its VIP guests. Called the Elevated Luxury package, the experience is built around accommodations in its 1,100-square-foot presidential suite, which enjoys a view over the building’s rooftop pool and unobstructed vistas of the city’s skyline. The suite includes a commodious master bedroom and a marble-clad ensuite bath. In addition to a spacious dining room and living area, guests can also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJCL

Carowinds unveils plans for Aeronautica Landing with new rides, attractions, and restaurants

Video above shows what Aeronautica Landing will look like. Carowinds has announced some new rides, attractions, and restaurants in celebration of its 50th anniversary. Carowinds announced Thursday the beginning of "50 years of Carolina fun," a limited-time special event that brings plenty of new rides and attractions, exciting entertainment, enhanced food and beverage offerings, nighttime spectaculars, and other immersive experiences.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Home Depot VS. Lowe’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Summer isn’t over, but fall is just around the corner. Many families are thinking about making improvements to their homes this time of year. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese breaks down which home improvement store will save you the most money on those fall projects.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Car Thefts On The Rise

CHARLOTTE N.C. – A few weeks ago, we brought you a story about car thefts across the country happening because of a Tik Tok Challenge. Now, officials are breaking down the numbers and looking deeper into the details of these thefts right here in Charlotte. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo has the story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Whatever You Do Don’t Hire this Nanny in Charlotte

Whatever you do! Don’t hire this nanny in the Charlotte area. A Charlotte woman is accused of posing as a nanny to steal from people’s homes the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, was arrested and is facing numerous charges. CMPD confirmed Seltzer actually worked as a...
CHARLOTTE, NC

