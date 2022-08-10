ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

State Police Identity Man Who Shot and Killed Himself in Center Twp. Police Cruiser

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa) Pa State Police have identified the man who shot and killed himself inside of a Center Twp. Police Cruiser early Friday afternoon. Troopers said via release that 43-year-old Arpad Sooky of Center Twp. shot and killed himself inside a Center Twp. Police cruiser along Brodhead Road near Pleasant Ave. while being transported to the Center Twp. Police Department after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant at his residence on Geneva Drive.
Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
Man Being Transported in Center Twp. Police Vehicle Shoots an Kills Himself

(Center Twp., PA.) Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier reported Friday afternoon that at 12;08 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, Center Township Police served a search warrant at 252 Geneva Drive and an adult male was taken into custody at that residence. He was being transported in a police vehicle to the Center Township Police Department and it is believed at that time the individual discharged a firearm while being transported and in custody. According to Lozier he now deceased. Because the male died while in police custody, and in order to insure an objective, outside investigation, Center Township Police referred the matter to the PA State Police.
BREAKING NEWS!! Brodhead Road in Center Township at Pleasant Drive Closed After Man Found Shot

(Center Twp., Beaver County , Pa.) Beaver County 911 Center is reporting that the Center Township Police Department and firefighters were called at 1243 PM Friday afternoon to the scene of a male suffering from a gun shot wound near the Center exit. As of 2:00 PM Brodhead Road was closed from at Pleasant Drive. No other information is available at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.
