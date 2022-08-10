Read full article on original website
Related
Police search for mother, father after baby dies under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Canonsburg
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a 3-month-old girl died under suspicious circumstances and her older brother was found with fentanyl and cocaine in his system. Canonsburg police were called to a First Street home early Thursday morning for an unresponsive child. When they arrived, they...
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Identity Man Who Shot and Killed Himself in Center Twp. Police Cruiser
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa) Pa State Police have identified the man who shot and killed himself inside of a Center Twp. Police Cruiser early Friday afternoon. Troopers said via release that 43-year-old Arpad Sooky of Center Twp. shot and killed himself inside a Center Twp. Police cruiser along Brodhead Road near Pleasant Ave. while being transported to the Center Twp. Police Department after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant at his residence on Geneva Drive.
Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
beavercountyradio.com
Man Being Transported in Center Twp. Police Vehicle Shoots an Kills Himself
(Center Twp., PA.) Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier reported Friday afternoon that at 12;08 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, Center Township Police served a search warrant at 252 Geneva Drive and an adult male was taken into custody at that residence. He was being transported in a police vehicle to the Center Township Police Department and it is believed at that time the individual discharged a firearm while being transported and in custody. According to Lozier he now deceased. Because the male died while in police custody, and in order to insure an objective, outside investigation, Center Township Police referred the matter to the PA State Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify Michigan man found dead in the Allegheny River on Thursday, no manner of death released
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found dead Thursday afternoon in the Allegheny River off the East Deer shore. The medical examiner identified the man as Tirrell Lamont Smith, 40. Inspector Mike Peairs of the Allegheny County Police said Smith...
Man shot and killed by his Lyft driver in local Sheetz parking lot; victim identified
WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed by his Lyft driver in a local Sheetz parking lot. Allegheny County officials say police were called to the Sheetz on William Penn Highway at around 10:46 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. Officers...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State police arrest man after Parks Township resident accuses him of burglary, knife threat
State police charged a man with a felony count of burglary after a Parks Township resident accused him of entering his home without permission, stealing a computer and then returning later the same day to threaten him with a knife. In addition to the burglary charge, Brandan Lee Sacik, 25,...
Lyft Driver Kills Passenger In Fight Turned Shooting At Sheetz In PA: Police
A Lyft driver shot and killed his passenger in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 11, authorities say. Allegheny County police were called to the Wilkins Township Sheetz in the 3400 block of William Penn Highway around 10:45 p.m. according to a release by the department. Upon arrival police found John R....
IN THIS ARTICLE
beavercountyradio.com
BREAKING NEWS!! Brodhead Road in Center Township at Pleasant Drive Closed After Man Found Shot
(Center Twp., Beaver County , Pa.) Beaver County 911 Center is reporting that the Center Township Police Department and firefighters were called at 1243 PM Friday afternoon to the scene of a male suffering from a gun shot wound near the Center exit. As of 2:00 PM Brodhead Road was closed from at Pleasant Drive. No other information is available at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.
1-year-old child dead after being hit by vehicle in Fayette County; 1 man in custody
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — A one-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Fayette County. A 58-year-old man was taken into custody on the scene. Pennsylvania State Police were called to Green Street in Brownsville for reports of the accident at around 5:14 p.m. Police are...
Police asking for help in finding suspect involved in Allegheny County animal cruelty
McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Police are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty out of Allegheny County. They are asking the public for help finding the person involved. A 911 call informed officers of reports of a pit bull running loose with a puncture wound to its abdomen. Officers...
Lyft driver shot, killed passenger in Sheetz parking lot, police say
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A customer of the ride-share app, Lyft, was shot and killed by his driver in a Sheetz parking lot in Allegheny County. The reported shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night at a Sheetz on William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township, according to KDKA in Pittsburgh, when the Lyft […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beavercountyradio.com
Man Shot and Killed in Sheetz Parking Lot in Wilkins Township
(Wilkins Twp., Allegheny County, Pa.) Police were called to the parking lot of the Sheetz on William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township around 10:45 PM for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where...
North Huntingdon Police searching for bank robbery suspect
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank.North Huntingdon Police say that the PNC Bank located along Norwin Avenue was robbed on Wednesday evening.Police provided photos of the man and are asking for anyone with information about him or the incident to contact them.
Boardman police ask for help identifying credit union robbery suspect
Boardman police are asking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.
Car crashes into bank in Hampton Township
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crashed into the side of a bank in Hampton Township Thursday afternoon. Crews were called to the Citizens Bank in the 4700 block of Route 8 around noon. Chopper 11 flew over the scene and could see one car that went over a...
explore venango
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Route 322 last Thursday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, in front of a residence on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
wtae.com
51-year-old man killed in Washington County motorcycle crash
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Burgettstown man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Washington County on Thursday morning. The Washington County coroner’s office said James C. Jancart, 51, was traveling along Beech Hollow Road in Robinson Township when he lost control of his motorcycle, went off the road, up an embankment and struck a utility pole.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police investigating after pickup found submerged near Bridgeport Dam in Mt. Pleasant Township
Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating after an abandoned mid-1990s Chevy truck was found submerged at the Bridgeport Dam in Mt. Pleasant Township Thursday afternoon. The truck was found around 9 a.m. by two men magnet fishing, park police said. It was located in the reservoir of the dam —...
Comments / 1