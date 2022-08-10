ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
Motley Fool

Why Trade Desk Stock Soared 40% This Week

The Trade Desk is rapidly expanding within the $750 billion global ad market. By providing indispensable tools to its ad partners, The Trade Desk appears set to deliver even more gains to its shareholders.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

The stock market has been under a lot...
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

Buffett's investing prowess has created life-changing wealth for long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. Paramount Global and HP are two Berkshire holdings that could be significantly undervalued.
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Motley Fool

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

Long-term investors can make money buying the right companies in a bear market. All three stocks could see strong gains during the next bull market.
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Was Plummeting This Week

The company missed quite badly on both the top and bottom lines in its latest quarterly earnings report. The vaccine developer also made a drastic adjustment to its full-year guidance.
