ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

World Cup set to start a day earlier than planned to allow Qatar to play in opener

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JFfPK_0hBfKX3P00
Photograph: Kurt Schorrer/FIFA/AFP/Getty Images

The World Cup in Qatar will kick-off a day earlier than scheduled if Fifa’s ruling bureau agree to a plan to hold the opening ceremony and the host nation’s first match on Sunday 20 November.

The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar’s game on 21 November against Ecuador, which created the unusual situation of two matches being held before the ceremony.

Normally the ceremony is conducted before the kick-off of the first game of the tournament.

The Group A match between Senegal v the Netherlands and the Group B match between England and Iran were scheduled to take place before the ceremony on the Monday.

The plan has to be voted on by the heads of Fifa’s six regional confederations and the president, Gianni Infantino, but is expected to win support, despite the late notice.

The switch to a 20 November opening ceremony and game would allow the Senegal-Netherlands match, scheduled for 1pm local time on 21 November, to kick off later in the day. The Group B matches on that day, which also include the USA v Wales, would be unaffected.

Another source close to the proposal said the switch could be confirmed as early as Thursday and that the plan was to ensure that fans did not have to pay for any changes to flights or accommodation.

“The financial impact to fans has been assessed and that any additional costs to fans will be absorbed by organisers, but it is unclear who will bear these costs, whether it is Fifa, Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy or another entity,” said the source.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

“There will be an assurance from organisers that any additional costs for fans to change travel bookings or accommodation won’t be borne by them and this will be assessed on a case-by case basis,” the source added.

It was not clear what the mechanism will be to manage any compensation for fans.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Brazil has 3 teams in Copa Libertadores semifinals

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian teams are once again dominating the Copa Libertadores and have secured three spots in this year’s semifinals of South America’s top club soccer competition. Defending champions Palmeiras will take on Athletico, led by their former coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, a World Cup...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianni Infantino
BBC

India woman's post on Pakistani friend wins hearts on social media

An Indian woman's post about her friendship with a Pakistani classmate is being praised on social media. The two are students at Harvard Business School, and the post shows them holding the national flag of their respective countries. Sneha Biswas wrote that her friendship with a Pakistani student broke the...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa Confederations Cup#Wales#Group#Supreme
The Guardian

Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch finalise divorce

Jerry Hall is expected to receive tens of millions of pounds and a £11m Oxfordshire mansion as part of her divorce settlement with the billionaire Rupert Murdoch. The couple have this week concluded proceedings, less than two months after they separated. As part of the settlement, it has been reported that Murdoch will give Hall Holmwood House, a sprawling Georgian country estate between Reading and Henley-on-Thames.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Lionel Messi misses cut for Ballon d’Or list of nominees

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi was omitted from the 30-man list of nominees for the prestigious award on Friday for the first time since 2005. The Argentina great edged out Poland striker Robert Lewandowski for the Ballon d’Or last year but wasn’t nominated this time after an underwhelming first season at Paris Saint-Germain. The 35-year-old forward also won the prize in 2019 — it was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Neymar also missed the cut this time. Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo were all included, as were Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.
SOCCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

400K+
Followers
93K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy