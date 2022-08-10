ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine

While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard

BELFAST, Maine (AP) - A Maine shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. French & Webb was tapped for the restoration by the current owner of the Sequoia, a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.
Does anyone else hear the dinosaur roars in Bangor?

BANGOR, Maine — Welcome to Jurassic Quest. The Bangor Cross Insurance Center has opened its doors to the young and dinosaur-loving alike to experience dozens of interactive, animatronic, and prehistoric creatures. “Jurassic Quest is the largest and most time expansive prehistoric exhibit in North America,” Brainy Beth, a dinosaur...
Fire at Glenburn living facility displaces at least two dozen seniors

GLENBURN, Maine — At least two-dozen seniors are displaced after a fire started on the second floor of Sunny Gables Senior Citizen's Home in Glenburn on Friday. The Penobscot Regional Communications Center activated the first-alarm fire at approximately 11:00 p.m. at the building located at 961 Hudson Road. It upgraded the response to a third alarm fire due to the number of tenants and some had difficulty getting out of the building, according to the Glenburn Fire Department's Facebook post.
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine

A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
Look at These Amazing Photos From A Nearly $2 Million Home In Bangor

My house feels small all of a sudden. My wife and I were lucky. We bought our house about a year before the pandemic changed the entire landscape of real estate in Maine. To the point where we joke that there's no way we could afford our house if we had to buy it now. Not that it's particularly awesome, but it suits us just fine.
Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities

(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
Hampden's Children's Day and parade return

HAMPDEN, Maine — The annual Hampden Children's Day returned this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Many members of the community lined the sidewalks in anticipation of the parade that kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. The parade route started at Reeds Brook Middle school...
Aerosmith resumes tour with Bangor as first stop

BANGOR, Maine — After a months-long hiatus from their 2022 tour, Aerosmith is set to officially return on Sept. 4 with Bangor as its first stop at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Fans across the state are pretty excited, but perhaps the band is even more so. "NOT TO TOOT...
Lincolnville woman recognized as a leading ‘loser’ for 2021

TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Cynthia Rainfrette-Barlow, of Lincolnville, who lost 51 pounds, is the 2021 Maine Queen. She was honored May 14 at the Maine recognition event in Brewer.
Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?

Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
Pet of the week

BANGOR — The “Pet of the Week” segment on the Good Morning Maine show was back today. Emma Smith was joined by Kathryn Ravenscraft, who is the Director of Development and Communication for the Bangor Humane Society. They were joined by Irma, a five year-old Great Dane...
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home

While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new providers

BLUE HILL — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new providers to its urology and pediatric practices. John Califano, MD and Seyward Robbins, PA-C, both recently joined Maine Coast and are accepting new patients. Dr. Califano has over 12 years of urology experience after completing medical school and a...
