FOX Carolina

Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fox Carolina News wins big at STAR Awards

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fox Carolina News team won big at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association STAR Awards ceremony on Saturday. Fox Carolina won in the anchor, producer and digital platforms categories. Our Ten O’ Clock evening producer Stephen McCormack took home the award for Producer of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
FOX Carolina

NC deputies send supplies to flooding victims in Kentucky

YANCEY COUNTY,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County and Yancey County Sheriff’s Office delivered supplies to victims of the flood in Kentucky. According to a Facebook post, the two office’s traveled to Perry County, Kentucky to deliver the much-needed supplies.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Gov. Kemp proposes inflation relief for Georgians

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced two new proposals aimed at fighting inflation for homeowners in the state. Gov. Kemp announced another $1 billion tax rebate similar to the one Georgians received earlier this year. Eligible Georgians would receive anywhere from $250 to $500; $250 for single filers, $375 for a single filer who is head of household and a joint-filing couple would receive $500.
GEORGIA STATE
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

12 sentenced in drug conspiracies run out of S.C. prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to additional prison time, according to authorities. The cases are part of the “Prison Empire” and “Graceland” conspiracies indicted by the state grand jury.
ALLENDALE, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Bond revoked for man accused in Murdaugh insurance plot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of involvement in an insurance fraud scheme with Alex Murdaugh is having a bond revocation hearing Thursday. Curtis Eddie Smith was charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery and criminal conspiracy earlier this year.
PUBLIC SAFETY

