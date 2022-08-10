It’s about tourism and economic development. It’s about investment in Natchez. It’s about JOBS…. Something exciting is happening in Natchez on August 30th! Out of all the cities along the Mississippi River, from New Orleans to Minneapolis, Natchez has been chosen to be the “Godmother City” of the American Symphony, American Cruise Lines’ newest and sleekest vessel. What this means is that our city on the highest hill will soon become the “Port of Origin” for the Symphony, meaning by 2025 cruises will begin and end here!

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO