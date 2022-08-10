Read full article on original website
From the Mayor’s Desk: Ask Me About The Symphony
It’s about tourism and economic development. It’s about investment in Natchez. It’s about JOBS…. Something exciting is happening in Natchez on August 30th! Out of all the cities along the Mississippi River, from New Orleans to Minneapolis, Natchez has been chosen to be the “Godmother City” of the American Symphony, American Cruise Lines’ newest and sleekest vessel. What this means is that our city on the highest hill will soon become the “Port of Origin” for the Symphony, meaning by 2025 cruises will begin and end here!
National Park Service acquires more land in Mississippi associated with one of country’s largest sites trafficking enslaved people
The National Park Service announced Wednesday that more land was acquired for the preservation of a Mississippi historic site associated with one of the country’s largest sites for the trafficking of enslaved people during the antebellum era. The acquisition of the third parcel of land in Natchez ensures the...
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS - Double Tractor-Trailer Injury Crash on I-20 Near MM 8
Vicksburg, MS (August 08, 2022) - Highway patrol troopers, fire crews, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene of an accident on Friday, August 5th in Vicksburg. According to sources, the incident took place at about 10:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate close to mile marker 8, when, for reasons still under investigation, two tractor-trailers collided with one another.
wessonnews.com
Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time
Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
Natchez Democrat
State issues medical marijuana dispensary license for Adams County
NATCHEZ — The Highest Care LLC has been granted a license to operate as a dispensary for medical marijuana in Adams County, the first such issued in the county. Tabitha Wroten, a real estate agent with River Park Realty and a registered nurse, is the sole owner of The Highest Care. The state granted the license to The Highest Care on July 26.
WDAM-TV
McComb traffic arrest dashcam footage
RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man says he fell victim to moving company scam
NATCHEZ — A Natchez man says he was the victim of a moving company embezzlement scheme that has led to the arrest of two men in Oxford. An employee and the owner of Spyder Moving Services, a moving company that services areas throughout Mississippi and Tennessee, were arrested this week on embezzlement charges in.
WLBT
Contractor picks up 2 Jackson vacuum trucks after city falls behind on invoices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson recently lost two of its sewer vacuum trucks for lack of payment. This week, the owner of the vehicles informed the city that it was picking them up after the city failed to pay invoices for three or four months. The owner declined to comment...
WLBT
South Jackson church purchases the once thriving Appleridge Shopping Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in South Jackson is looking to breathe new life into a shopping center that’s been abandoned for over a decade. Apostolic Restoration Ministry became the official owner of the once thriving Appleridge shopping center this past Thursday. It’s all part of the vision...
WLBT
VIDEO: Twix, a therapeutic kangaroo, hops into WLBT’s studios
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twix, a kangaroo who specializes in pet therapy hopped into WLBT Thursday and we are all happier because of him. Twix made his debut on Today at 11, snuggled in the arms of his owner, Katrinna Miller. Miller is the executive director of Mississippi Therapy Animals,...
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
WDAM-TV
Natural gas line break reported in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A natural gas line break was reported in Covington County on Wednesday afternoon. The Covington County Emergency Management Agency requested residents within a half-mile radius of Smyrna Road near Thad Ingram Drive to go/remain inside. Residents were also told to close their windows, turn off their air conditioner, and bring their pets indoors.
New chapel under construction at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced construction is now underway on a chapel at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County. Commissioner Burl Cain was joined Friday by MDOC staff, supporters, and inmates who shoveled dirt toward the construction of a 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel. The chapel […]
WAPT
Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments
JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...
WLBT
Man wanted for burglarizing vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle. JPD says the incident occurred in the Industrial Drive area on Thursday. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or online at p3tips.com. Want...
Former deputy clerk pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from water bills of small-town Mississippi residents
A former deputy municipal clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the water bills of small-town Mississippi residents. On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Juanyana Holloway pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall....
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Man charged with aggravated drug trafficking in Magnolia
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after multiple drugs were found at a home in Magnolia on Thursday, August 11. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said narcotics officers conduced a search warrant at a home on Sherman Road. They said officers found about 650 grams of marijuana, 200 grams […]
mageenews.com
Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (September 16, 1992 – August 7, 2022) Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at...
