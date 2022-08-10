ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentford snap up Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria for €15m

By Fabrizio Romano and Joel Mians
 4 days ago
Mikkel Damsgaard at Sampdoria Photograph: Getty Images

Brentford have agreed a deal to sign the highly rated Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria on a five-year deal for a fee of €15m (£12.7m).

The 22-year-old has completed his medical and will become the club’s sixth summer signing.

Damsgaard made 49 appearances in all competitions for Sampdoria, after joining the Serie A side in July 2020, but featured only 11 times last season after an injury-hit campaign.

He also has 16 international caps, and played in five matches at Euro 2020 last summer, scoring two goals, including a memorable free-kick in Denmark’s 2-1 semi-final defeat to England at Wembley.

Brentford’s first Premier League game this season ended in a 2-2 draw at Leicester last Sunday, and Damsgaard could make his debut in the club’s next league match, against Manchester United at home on Saturday.

The Guardian

