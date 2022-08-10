Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Google Social, Out-of-Home Campaign Tells Apple to ‘Get the Message’
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Google kicked off a paid media campaign this week in collaboration with Maximum Effort,...
AdWeek
The Importance of an Integrated Approach to Meet Consumer Needs
President and chief customer officer of Neiman Marcus Group, David Goubert, is responsible for creating uniquely personalized experiences for the Neiman Marcus customer through the cohesive partnership between in-store, online, and remote selling experiences. Goubert joined Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss NM’s Integrated Luxury Retail strategy, how the organization is investing in the remote and high-tech retail experience and how leveraging tech is allowing NMG to build long-term customer relationships.
AdWeek
Why Marketers Can No Longer Ignore Data Governance
With the rising importance of privacy, marketers need to be reliable, responsible data stewards that constantly earn consumer trust. That goes far beyond collecting and activating data. It requires a keen understanding of the data policies and processes of your enterprise as well as those of your partners and suppliers. In other words, you must grasp data governance.
AdWeek
Marrying Virtual and Digital Shopping with PacSun and Complex Networks
Retailers and CG brands alike are looking to elevate experiential shopping through immersive experiences that blend the virtual and physical worlds to keep today’s consumers engaged and interested. Brie Olson, president of PacSun, and business partner Neil Wright, head of collaborations & experiential at Complex Networks, formed a panel at Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss what it means to be an early leader in the metaverse commerce space and how brands can convince skeptical consumers to join them in Web3.
Comments / 0