Waco Little League game goes viral for heartwarming show of sportsmanship

A heartwarming moment of ballfield sportsmanship is going viral.

On Tuesday, Waco was hosting Little League's Southwest Regional tournament championship game pitting Team Oklahoma from Tulsa against Texas East represented by Pearland.

In the bottom of the first inning Tulsa's Isaiah Jarvis was hit in the helmet with a wild pitch thrown by Pearland right-hander Kaiden Shelton.

Video that shows Jarvis went down hard and stayed down for about a minute while being tended to by his coaches. When he got up and trotted to first base, he noticed Shelton standing alone on the mound, looking at the ground, apparently in tears and clearly distraught over having hit a batter in the head.

After getting hit in the head with a pitch, this little leaguer showed a true act of sportsmanship by comforting the pitcher 🥲 Little League | SportsCenter Posted by ESPN on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Without prompting, Jarvis walked to the mound to embrace Shelton and appears to whisper words of encouragement in his ear.

From there, the game continued and, for the record, Pearland won 9-to-4 and advances to the next round of the tournament leading to the Little League World Series which begins next week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram