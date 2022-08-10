Read full article on original website
States Will Decide How Much Democrats’ Historic Climate Deal Actually Cuts Emissions
The divide between red and blue states could warp how the U.S.’ first real climate law takes shape.
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Winning GOP Primary With 4 Days to Election
The Wyoming representative has huge ground to cover to defeat her Trump-backed primary opponent on August 16.
Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — “The Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk Saturday, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York. Rushdie remained hospitalized with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted in the evening that he was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking).” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that information without offering further details. Earlier in the day, the man accused of attacking him Friday at the Chautauqua Institution, a nonprofit education and retreat center, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime. An attorney for Hadi Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment in western New York. The suspect appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.
Kevin McCarthy Mocked After Asking If Americans Are Better Off Than 2 Years Ago
Apparently the House Republican leader forgot the country was being ravaged in 2020 by COVID-19 before vaccines were available.
