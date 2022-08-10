ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
thesandpaper.net

Shell Shuck: ‘Happy as a Clam on LBI’

Anyone who has had the pleasure of living in (or visiting) Long Beach Island and the surrounding area has likely learned the importance of the “ReClam the Bay” campaign (visit reclamthebay.org). There are more than 28 giant clams on display along our local coastline. The latest, in Harvey...
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!

Pastries and foods will be available throughout the festival (funnel cake pictured)Image credit: Canva. If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, there is still time to enjoy the Ocean Township Festival hosted by the Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean. This is the 46th anniversary of the Association and the festival, which has grown from a handful of folks to over 400 members. They once again have put together five days of fun, food and atmosphere that promises to be as much fun as ever.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuckerton, NJ
City
Manahawkin, NJ
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
City
Denville, NJ
City
Harvey Cedars, NJ
City
Beach Haven, NJ
City
Barnegat Light, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Movie About Barnegat Bay To Be Shown

TOMS RIVER – “Drift,” a documentary about the Barnegat Bay, will be shown on Wednesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. at the Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library. The film tells the story of Barnegat Bay through the voices and eyes of people who cherish it as a recreational and economic resource for local residents as well as for all of New Jersey. It’s a series of vignettes directed by Erin Fleming.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Nonnie’s Pink Beach House: A Story of Salvation

Until the 1960s, Long Beach Island was an offbeat summer destination. During that time, the properties on the Island were predominantly bungalow-style cottages and Cape Cods. For the past 50 years, as the desire for vacation homes grew, the complexion of LBI has changed dramatically. Now, the Island is more...
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Kids Getting STEAM-ed This Summer

This summer at the Long Beach Island Historical Association Museum in Beach Haven, a group of youngsters are really getting steamed. Actually, make that STEAMed, as they are involved in the activity known by the acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. The free programs, geared for children of all ages, are held Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. through August.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Approach to Outdoor Dining Differs on LBI, Mostly Scaled Back

While the final numbers won’t be tallied for some time, the summer of 2022 on Long Beach Island, for many, certainly looks, feels and sounds like it did pre-pandemic. That includes limited outdoor dining in some towns. “We’re back to normal,” Ship Bottom Mayor William Huelsenbeck said Monday afternoon...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Lagoon Rule #1

Stephanie Rebeck’s July 27 SpeakEasy column (“I Hope in Situations Like This My Searches Are Unsuccessful”) got my attention, and I hope it was a reminder to many. My husband and I have found that the only way to have peace and enjoy children on the lagoon is to enforce Rule #1: No children are allowed off the deck or anywhere near the water without a life preserver.
TUCKERTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Long Beach Island#Art Materials#Contemporary Art#Galle
Jersey Shore Online

Lacey Hatches Chicken Ordinance

LACEY – Problems most fowl were discussed at a recent Township Committee meeting where an ordinance regarding chickens was hatched. “For the past several meetings we’ve had some residents come in regarding chickens but especially roosters and I spoke with Greg Myhre – the mayor of Stafford Township – and he mentioned their ordinance and I got a sample of it,” Township Clerk/Business Administrator Veronica Laureigh said during the meeting.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Germany
shorelocalnews.com

Farmers Markets around the area

Brigantine Community School at Sheridan Blvd. The Brigantine Farmers Market will be open to customers every Saturday (rain or shine) until Saturday, September 3rd. Wednesdays through August 31st. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cropsmarkets. EHT Community Farmers Market. Saturdays from 8:30am-12pm. Atlantic Christian School 391 Zion Rd. Featuring a variety of...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: Owner credits consistency as reason Uncle Bill's Pancake House is Jersey Shore staple

AVALON, N.J. (CBS) – Call it a staple of a summer trip to the Jersey Shore. Whether you're in Stone Harbor, Cape May or Avalon, for many families, vacation wouldn't be complete without a stop at Uncle Bill's Pancake House.There's lots of options on the menu but, of course, patrons really flip for the pancakes."I like the energy of summer," Casey O'Hara, the owner, said.Follow the plates of pancakes and you'll find many happy faces."I don't know if it's because they're on vacation that they are super, super happy. This is a lot of people's, obviously, their happy place," O'Hara...
AVALON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy