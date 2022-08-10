Pastries and foods will be available throughout the festival (funnel cake pictured)Image credit: Canva. If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, there is still time to enjoy the Ocean Township Festival hosted by the Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean. This is the 46th anniversary of the Association and the festival, which has grown from a handful of folks to over 400 members. They once again have put together five days of fun, food and atmosphere that promises to be as much fun as ever.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO