thesandpaper.net
Shell Shuck: ‘Happy as a Clam on LBI’
Anyone who has had the pleasure of living in (or visiting) Long Beach Island and the surrounding area has likely learned the importance of the “ReClam the Bay” campaign (visit reclamthebay.org). There are more than 28 giant clams on display along our local coastline. The latest, in Harvey...
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!
Pastries and foods will be available throughout the festival (funnel cake pictured)Image credit: Canva. If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, there is still time to enjoy the Ocean Township Festival hosted by the Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean. This is the 46th anniversary of the Association and the festival, which has grown from a handful of folks to over 400 members. They once again have put together five days of fun, food and atmosphere that promises to be as much fun as ever.
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
Popular Princeton, NJ Restaurant Opening Newtown, PA Location
What's the old saying? "There's never too much of a good thing." That may not be it, but, I think it's close. Lol. Great news. I just got word from Newtown Patch that Princeton hot spot, Blue Point Grill, a family owned seafood restaurant, will be opening a second location in Newtown, PA.
Movie About Barnegat Bay To Be Shown
TOMS RIVER – “Drift,” a documentary about the Barnegat Bay, will be shown on Wednesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. at the Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library. The film tells the story of Barnegat Bay through the voices and eyes of people who cherish it as a recreational and economic resource for local residents as well as for all of New Jersey. It’s a series of vignettes directed by Erin Fleming.
thesandpaper.net
Nonnie’s Pink Beach House: A Story of Salvation
Until the 1960s, Long Beach Island was an offbeat summer destination. During that time, the properties on the Island were predominantly bungalow-style cottages and Cape Cods. For the past 50 years, as the desire for vacation homes grew, the complexion of LBI has changed dramatically. Now, the Island is more...
thesandpaper.net
Kids Getting STEAM-ed This Summer
This summer at the Long Beach Island Historical Association Museum in Beach Haven, a group of youngsters are really getting steamed. Actually, make that STEAMed, as they are involved in the activity known by the acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. The free programs, geared for children of all ages, are held Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. through August.
thesandpaper.net
Approach to Outdoor Dining Differs on LBI, Mostly Scaled Back
While the final numbers won’t be tallied for some time, the summer of 2022 on Long Beach Island, for many, certainly looks, feels and sounds like it did pre-pandemic. That includes limited outdoor dining in some towns. “We’re back to normal,” Ship Bottom Mayor William Huelsenbeck said Monday afternoon...
Delicious New Italian Restaurant Opening in Toms River, NJ – But When?
Be prepared to get hungry. New Jersey is known for its outstanding Italian food, and this new restaurant opening soon in Toms River seems like it'll live up to our state's reputation. Earlier in November, we told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria coming to Toms River. It looks...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
thesandpaper.net
Lagoon Rule #1
Stephanie Rebeck’s July 27 SpeakEasy column (“I Hope in Situations Like This My Searches Are Unsuccessful”) got my attention, and I hope it was a reminder to many. My husband and I have found that the only way to have peace and enjoy children on the lagoon is to enforce Rule #1: No children are allowed off the deck or anywhere near the water without a life preserver.
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
Top 5 best NJ record stores to shop on National Vinyl Record Day
National Vinyl Record Day is Aug. 12 and there’s no better way to celebrate than to take a trip to the record store and spend hours fishing through some milk crates full of music history. New Jersey’s music scene is a big deal especially with some of the biggest...
Lacey Hatches Chicken Ordinance
LACEY – Problems most fowl were discussed at a recent Township Committee meeting where an ordinance regarding chickens was hatched. “For the past several meetings we’ve had some residents come in regarding chickens but especially roosters and I spoke with Greg Myhre – the mayor of Stafford Township – and he mentioned their ordinance and I got a sample of it,” Township Clerk/Business Administrator Veronica Laureigh said during the meeting.
Look At This Lady’s New Tattoo That’s The Epitome Of New Jersey
This woman just got a tattoo that is flying around the news right now. It was reported on NJ.com that a New Jersey woman decided she was going to add to her tattoo collection and et one of the state’s most wildly hated things on her. She officially got...
New Jersey Mom Gives Daughter The Most Touching, Creative Graduation Gift
Congratulations to all of the graduates who have been celebrating these past few months!. No matter what level, it is a huge accomplishment and something to be proud of. One New Jersey mom, however, got a bit creative with how she celebrated her daughter's huge accomplishment. Who knows, this could...
shorelocalnews.com
Farmers Markets around the area
Brigantine Community School at Sheridan Blvd. The Brigantine Farmers Market will be open to customers every Saturday (rain or shine) until Saturday, September 3rd. Wednesdays through August 31st. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cropsmarkets. EHT Community Farmers Market. Saturdays from 8:30am-12pm. Atlantic Christian School 391 Zion Rd. Featuring a variety of...
CBS3 SummerFest: Owner credits consistency as reason Uncle Bill's Pancake House is Jersey Shore staple
AVALON, N.J. (CBS) – Call it a staple of a summer trip to the Jersey Shore. Whether you're in Stone Harbor, Cape May or Avalon, for many families, vacation wouldn't be complete without a stop at Uncle Bill's Pancake House.There's lots of options on the menu but, of course, patrons really flip for the pancakes."I like the energy of summer," Casey O'Hara, the owner, said.Follow the plates of pancakes and you'll find many happy faces."I don't know if it's because they're on vacation that they are super, super happy. This is a lot of people's, obviously, their happy place," O'Hara...
5 sunflower fields in NJ to visit for the beauty (and photo ops)
We’re the Garden State, and we’ve all seen every garden that NJ has to offer: Vegetables galore, corn and tomatoes, rose and orchid gardens, fruit orchards. But there is one flower (which happens to be my favorite) that seems to be neglected when it comes to garden tours and visits: Sunflowers.
Community mourns as Sea Bright ocean rescue captain dies suddenly at 53
A community is in mourning following the sudden death of a well-known lifeguard in Sea Bright.
