Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss ItBridget MulroyAtlantic City, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
thesandpaper.net
Nonnie’s Pink Beach House: A Story of Salvation
Until the 1960s, Long Beach Island was an offbeat summer destination. During that time, the properties on the Island were predominantly bungalow-style cottages and Cape Cods. For the past 50 years, as the desire for vacation homes grew, the complexion of LBI has changed dramatically. Now, the Island is more...
thesandpaper.net
Shell Shuck: ‘Happy as a Clam on LBI’
Anyone who has had the pleasure of living in (or visiting) Long Beach Island and the surrounding area has likely learned the importance of the “ReClam the Bay” campaign (visit reclamthebay.org). There are more than 28 giant clams on display along our local coastline. The latest, in Harvey...
thesandpaper.net
Unacceptable Sacrifices
Beach Haven is a place my family and I hold very dear to our hearts. It is a place I visit that feels like home. I have been visiting LBI for the past six years, and with each trip I realize more and more just how special Beach Haven is to me. The beauty of LBI is one that is indescribable, and the sense of family that the Island brings is like nowhere else. Positive experiences, appreciation of science, and lifelong lessons of friendships are there every day on this magic little stretch of island.
This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country
Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
thesandpaper.net
New Pet Portrait Unveiled During ‘Yappy Hour’ at Barnegat Light Dog Park
On the fencing that encircles the Barnegat Light Dog Park are “ruffly” 16 commissioned pet portraits on 4-by-4-foot wooden panels. “I’ve lost count,” said Houston, Texas-based artist, illustrator and muralist Bill Ferguson, who painted all but a couple of them. (Two were done by Barnegat Light fine and graphic artist Jordan Rich.) Ferguson is originally from New Jersey, and his family has always had a vacation home in Barnegat Light.
thesandpaper.net
Stafford Friends Plan Theater/Dinner Trip
129 North Main St. (Route 9) Manahawkin (609-597-3381) It may be the heart of summer, but the Friends of the Stafford Library already have the holidays on their mind. The group announced tickets are on sale for a trip to see “White Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m., at Surflight Theatre in Beach Haven, followed by dinner at the Engleside Inn. Tickets are $65 per person; transportation is not included.
Delicious New Italian Restaurant Opening in Toms River, NJ – But When?
Be prepared to get hungry. New Jersey is known for its outstanding Italian food, and this new restaurant opening soon in Toms River seems like it'll live up to our state's reputation. Earlier in November, we told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria coming to Toms River. It looks...
Vintage Boat Show Sails Into Huddy Park
TOMS RIVER – Crosby Stills & Nash released their memorable hit song “Wooden Ships” in 1969. Decades before, at least one of the vintage boats on display at Huddy Park last week came into existence. In the lyrics, boating on easy waters is a metaphor for getting...
thesandpaper.net
Local Author Guest at Friends of the Island Library Luncheon
The Friends of the Island Library has tickets available for an author luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from noon to 3:30 at daddy O in Brant Beach. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at the Long Beach Island branch of the Ocean County Library in Surf City with cash or check.
thesandpaper.net
Outdoor Dining Valued
I just read an article on nj.com saying that Long Beach Township is not allowing outside seating. I was planning a trip, called a few restaurants and was told “no outdoor seating.” The town is not letting them have outdoor dining. Why?. With the resurgence of COVID I...
Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
BagelFresh Deli & Grill Grand Opening in Robbinsville, NJ Thursday
If you're in the Robbinsville area today (Thursday, August 11th) make sure to stop by and check out the new BagelFresh Deli & Grill in town. The Grand Opening is happening at 5pm tonight, with refreshments for the community, according to Bagelfresh Deli & Grill franchise owner, Joe Sellari. There...
thesandpaper.net
Approach to Outdoor Dining Differs on LBI, Mostly Scaled Back
While the final numbers won’t be tallied for some time, the summer of 2022 on Long Beach Island, for many, certainly looks, feels and sounds like it did pre-pandemic. That includes limited outdoor dining in some towns. “We’re back to normal,” Ship Bottom Mayor William Huelsenbeck said Monday afternoon...
thesandpaper.net
Art Notes, Aug. 10
Behind the Scenes: The self-guided LBI Artists Open Studio and Gallery Tour takes place this weekend. User-friendly maps show 24 locations throughout the Island, representing over 30 participating artists. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, but some artists are participating only on Saturday, co-organizer Carol...
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
Popular Princeton, NJ Restaurant Opening Newtown, PA Location
What's the old saying? "There's never too much of a good thing." That may not be it, but, I think it's close. Lol. Great news. I just got word from Newtown Patch that Princeton hot spot, Blue Point Grill, a family owned seafood restaurant, will be opening a second location in Newtown, PA.
thesandpaper.net
Harvey Cedars Launches Sneaker Collection Drive
An estimated 200 million pair of used shoes and sneakers go into landfills every year, yet every single one of them can be recycled and the majority of them can be used again by people in need. Now, through a new campaign of the Harvey Cedars Police Foundation, borough residents...
America's VetDogs seeking puppy raisers for veterans in New Jersey
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a push to find volunteers that are willing to train puppies in New Jersey. These puppies will eventually help out people like veterans and first responders in a big way.Calling all puppy lovers. There's an urgent need for volunteer puppy raisers in the Trenton, New Jersey, area. You will have a big role in shaping the lives of a service dog for someone in need."We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.America's VetDogs, a...
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
Community mourns as Sea Bright ocean rescue captain dies suddenly at 53
A community is in mourning following the sudden death of a well-known lifeguard in Sea Bright.
