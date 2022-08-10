Beach Haven is a place my family and I hold very dear to our hearts. It is a place I visit that feels like home. I have been visiting LBI for the past six years, and with each trip I realize more and more just how special Beach Haven is to me. The beauty of LBI is one that is indescribable, and the sense of family that the Island brings is like nowhere else. Positive experiences, appreciation of science, and lifelong lessons of friendships are there every day on this magic little stretch of island.

BEACH HAVEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO