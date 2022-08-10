Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
live5news.com
Beautiful weather today with high pressure in control!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More pleasant weather is in store for today! After a comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s, we warm into the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain and storm chances increase early next week as another cold front approaches the area. That front will be near the area for most of the week, which will keep showers and storms in the forecast through the weekend. Humidity levels will also increase as we head through next week.
live5news.com
Evening and Overnight Storms Possible. Drier for the weekend.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few showers are possible into Thursday evening as energy ahead of an approaching cold front rushes in. We expect a dry start to our Friday before the chance of scattered storms develops ahead of the cold front Friday afternoon and evening. This front will push south of the area for this weekend taking rain out of the forecast, lowering the temperatures a few degrees, and lowering the humidity. A beautiful weekend is expected with sunny skies, lower humidity and high in the upper 80s. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend.
live5news.com
Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for 2 Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for two Lowcountry counties Saturday night. Charleston and coastal Colleton counties are under the advisory until midnight. “Up to a one-half foot of inundation above the ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways,” The National Weather...
abcnews4.com
Funnel cloud spotted above Lowcountry sky on Monday
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry beachgoers were treated to an intriguing sky on Monday afternoon. ABC News 4 Sports Director Scott Eisberg shared incredible video from Folly Beach of blue skies contrasting with storm clouds. ABC News 4 Storm Tracker Chief Meteorologist Dave Williams confirmed the footage captured...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Lightning strike causes Knightsville house fire
KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says a lightning strike sparked a house fire in a Dorchester County neighborhood. The strike was reported at 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Pavilion Street in Knightsville, according to information relayed from the 911 call center. The extent of damage...
Unsafe bacteria levels found in 5 Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lower humidity and lots of sunshine this weekend make it the perfect time to get out and enjoy one last taste of Lowcountry summer before school starts. But as Charleston Waterkeeper notes in their latest water quality report, a wet July coupled with warmer water temperatures is a bad combination for bacteria […]
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the second weekend in August
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Summer is flying by! If you need last-minute plans before the little ones go back to class, check out this list for some happenings to check out this weekend. “Weird Al” Yankovic Grammy award-winning Performer “Weird Al” Yankovic is making a stop in Charleston this Sunday for part of his “Unfortunate […]
1 injured in fire at The Citadel Friday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at The Citadel on Friday morning. The fire was reported at Byrd Hall, a classroom building on The Citadel’s campus, at 6:30 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said firefighters found light smoke and a small fire on the roof near an exhaust […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
The Lowcountry’s golden egg
Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Carriage horse falls in freak accident, owner says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The owner of a horse carriage business in South Carolina says a horse was not injured after it fell in downtown Charleston. WCSC reports Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, said the horse fell Thursday afternoon due to a freak accident. According to...
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
live5news.com
RiverDogs and Hillcats postponed by rain Thursday; Doubleheader set for Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night contest against the Lynchburg Hillcats was postponed by heavy rain at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Friday night, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The twin bill will feature a pair of seven-inning contests.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
charlestondaily.net
Local Lowcountry Coffee Truck, Hurricane Coffee Company is selflessly giving back to the community in a quiet but profound way
They are convenient, offer diverse selections, complement every festival and event, and are a vital part of our Lowcountry culture. Sometimes, without us knowing, they are doing a little bit more to give back to the community and show us how much they care. Local Coffee Truck, Hurricane Coffee Company,...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Lane back open on I-26W near exit 194
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are reporting that a right lane on I-26 westbound near Jedburg Road is back open. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle on fire about two miles west of exit 194 earlier in the day. There is no official word...
idesignarch.com
Kiawah Island Oceanfront Single Style Beach House
A shingle style ocean view home in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, southwest of Charleston, features incredible architectural details and meticulous craftsmanship. Island Architects and builder Solaris Inc. created a beach house reminiscent of the late 19th century estates in the Hamptons. Natural materials of old brick, cedar shingles, slate and lead coated copper roofing provide a warmth to the overall aesthetic.
abccolumbia.com
ON THE ROAD: Palmetto State’s third oldest city boasts historical and recreational charm
GEORGETOWN, SC (WOLO) — With kids in Richland County schools returning next week, you still have this weekend to squeeze in a quick vacation. If you’re looking for a nice day trip, look no further than a small coastal town that has been recognized as the best in the country by USA Today.
The Post and Courier
1741 Combahee Street, Charleston, SC 29412
James Island Gem! This updated home comes with a separate cottage. Perfect for multi-generational living. The main home has been lovingly maintained and it shows! Beautiful oak hardwoods flow throughout. The kitchen has updated counters flooring and appliances! The primary suite is gorgeous and features a huge walk-in closet along with a beautifully updated bathroom. The 3 secondary bedrooms share a hall bath that has also been completely remodeled. Out back you'll find an above ground pool with decking and the cottage which has raised ceilings (perfect for a golf simulator) as well as an en suite bathroom that leads directly out to to the pool. This one should be on your short list!
Charleston receives $7 million in federal funds for Lowcountry Lowline Project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is one step closer to transforming an abandoned railroad line into a park. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the City of Charleston a $7 million RAISE grant that will go towards the Lowcountry Lowline Project. RAISE stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality. According to officials, the […]
Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights from Charleston to West Coast cities
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting this fall, Lowcountry travelers will have a new connection to reach cities on the West Coast. This November, Breeze Airways will begin nonstop flights from Charleston to Phoenix and Los Angeles. The airline will also provide its “BreezeThru” service from Charleston to Provo, Utah. “Research tells us the Lowcountry […]
foodieflashpacker.com
Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
Comments / 1